Josh Berry Teases New Project With JR Motorsports [LOOK]

Josh Berry’s time in the No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet Camaro came to an end after 12 races and a trip to Nashville Superspeedway on June 19. However, he may not be done with JR Motorsports or sponsor Tire Pros. Berry just teased a new project, which involves the No. 8 Chevrolet.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver posted a photo on his Twitter account on Thursday, July 1, that showed him and team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. standing in the shop next to the race car. Berry wore his firesuit, which featured the JRM and Tire Pros logos. He did not say what the project entailed but turned heads with the eyes emoji.

Tire Pros added intrigue to the post with another series of photos. The sponsor provided behind-the-scenes looks at what appeared to be a video shoot. The photos showed cameras set up both in the shop and outside in the parking lot. Tire Pros did not provide any context for the setting, only writing “Some exciting stuff to come from the partnership with [JR Motorsports]! Keep your eyes out.”

The project could simply be a commercial for Tire Pros, or it could be a tease for some major updates in Berry’s career. JRM and Tire Pros worked together in the past to support Berry, and they could do so again in 2022.

Tire Pros Partnered With Berry for a Key Part of the Season

The sponsor signed on to support the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for a portion of the 2021 season. The first agreement put Tire Pros on the stock car for four races of Berry’s schedule and two of Sam Mayer’s. However, Berry forced some changes with his driving.

The 30-year-old captured the first win of his Xfinity Series career at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, albeit with a different sponsor on the hood of his stock car. He held off teammate Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric while leading 95 of the 250 laps. Tire Pros responded to the move by agreeing to support Berry for two additional races — Talladega Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway.

Berry’s time in the No. 8 Tire Pros came to an end after Mayer turned 18 years old and became the full-time driver of the stock car. However, the relationship will seemingly continue with the project that Berry teased on social media.

Berry Will Continue to Compete While Teasing Projects on Twitter

With Mayer starting for JR Motorsports and Kaz Grala driving the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for Jordan Anderson Racing, Berry will not have an Xfinity Series ride for Road America. However, he will don a firesuit for a different style of race.

The short-track star will return to his roots on Saturday, July 3. He will head to Jennerstown Speedway in Pennsylvania and will compete in a Super Late Model race. He will enter the CARS Tour event as one of the favorites due to his experience on short tracks, as well as 19 past victories in the series.

“I have been a career short track racer,” Berry said on Thursday, July 1, per the Daily American. “That’s where my heart has been and what I’ve been doing the last 10 years. I have been a driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Junior Motorsports, racing the Late Model program there. We’ve accomplished a lot in that program, specifically, we’ve raced a lot in the CARS Tour.

“It is kind of the connection to get me here. Over this year, 2021, my career has taken this unexpected, amazing swing through where now I’m competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series as well as the Cup Series.”

Following his trip to Pennsylvania, Berry could make a return to the Xfinity Series. However, he will not announce this information in the immediate future. He will focus on taking the checkered flag in the Super Late Model race.

