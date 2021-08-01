Josh Berry Keeps Winning Streak Alive Amid NASCAR Break

With NASCAR on a two-week break due to the Olympics, the drivers from the top three series are finding other ways to keep competing. Josh Berry, in particular, has competed in multiple races in other series and continued winning. The latest example is a race at Hickory Speedway on Saturday, July 31.

The JR Motorsports driver competed in the Throwback 276 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour race and turned in a dominant effort. He started from the pole position and ended the day with the win. However, he did not have an easy path to victory. According to “Short Track Scene,” Berry fell back to the sixth position early in the race before retaking his spot at the front of the pack. He also had to deal with several late charges by Mason Diaz during the final 10-lap run to the finish line.

He brought home the 👀 WIN 🏁☝️. Congratulations @joshberry on your win tonight. pic.twitter.com/210pFWlTAl — Tire Pros (@tirepros) August 1, 2021

With the win, Berry continued his winning streak alive. He entered the July 31 race as the all-time wins leader in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour and only padded his stats. The JR Motorsports driver has continued to perform on the track in 2021 despite only having limited opportunities due to his NASCAR schedule. He won the Hampton Heat 200 on July 24 and the Old North State Nationals on April 25.

Berry Remains Unsure About His Future Schedule

Following his win at Hickory Motor Speedway, Berry spoke to “Short Track Scene” about what his future holds. He is still working on figuring out whether he will compete in the Xfinity Series again in 2022 or if he will continue to dominate the Late Model Scene.

“We’re taking things week-to-week,” Berry told the outlet. “I was planning on going to Wake County but that’s postponed so now we’ll have to make a new plan. I’m really enjoying racing with this group right now and all of my partners. They’ve supported me a long time and I want to do a good job for them.”

Berry made 12 starts for JR Motorsports during the 2021 season. He won at Martinsville, collected a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at Dover, and finished his portion of the schedule with seven total top-10 finishes. His consistent performances throughout the year created questions about whether he will return to the fold in the future for more starts.

Youngster Sam Mayer took over the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet Camaro after the trip to Nashville Superspeedway on June 19, but Berry continued to compete. He made starts for Jordan Anderson Racing at Pocono Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, his second and third races with the Xfinity Series team.

Berry Teased Some Potential Future Work With Tire Pros

While Berry may not have more JRM races on his 2021 schedule, he may not be done working with the team in the Xfinity Series. He previously teased a project on Twitter featuring sponsor Tire Pros and the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

Berry posted a photo on July 1 that showed him and Dale Earnhardt Jr. standing next to the Xfinity Series car. The driver had his Tire Pros firesuit on, which people could see through the display screen of a camera. The tire company then provided some behind-the-scenes photos that showed what appeared to be a video shoot while teasing “exciting stuff.”

The shoot could be something as simple as a commercial shoot, or it could be a larger project. Neither Berry nor Tire Pros provided any context for the fans on social media, and they likely will not until later in the year. For now, Berry will finish off his two-week break and then continue striving to make starts.

