Josh Williams Takes On Historic NASCAR Track During 1-Off Start

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is inactive on May 19-21, but Josh Williams is keeping busy with a one-off start at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He will join a new team while competing at the historic short track.

According to an announcement on May 15, the Florida native will join forces with AM Racing for the Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday, May 20. He will drive the No. 22 Ford F-150 while showcasing a unique blue and grey diamond scheme.

Katz Coffee, Alloy Employer Services, Call811, Star Tron Enzyme Fuel Treatment, Star brite, and Sleep Well will all provide support as Williams makes his return to the Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since the 2014 season.

Williams will have limited opportunities to familiarize himself with the Truck Series entries after multiple seasons away. He will take part in a practice session on Friday, May 19, at 3:05 p.m. ET (FS1). He will then qualify the following morning at 10:30 a.m. ET (FS1).

The Truck Series race will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET (FOX) as a stacked field of drivers battle for bragging rights at a legendary track. The one that wins the race will join Mark Martin and Mike Bliss on the very short list of those that have won Truck Series races at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Williams Has Limited Truck Series Experience

Williams has competed in NASCAR since his debut in 2014. He has made 168 total starts with 164 of them taking place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three others were in the Cup Series.

Williams has one start in the Craftsman Truck Series. He drove the No. 66 Ford for Josh Williams Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway in 2014, and he finished 34th overall due to a mechanical issue.

Williams will now take on the Truck Series with a team that has competed in the majority of races in 2023 while working with a variety of drivers. For example, Josh Reaume has made four starts while posting top-25 finishes in each start.

Max Gutierrez, Logan Bearden, Stephen Mallozzi, and Chase Briscoe have all made one start in the No. 22 Ford F-150. Briscoe delivered the best finish by crossing the line seventh at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt).

Williams Will Face a Packed Lineup During Qualifying

The Truck Series has a limited number of spots available on the starting grid. Only 36 drivers can compete in each race on the schedule. This fact will create some stress throughout the garage at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

There are currently 40 names on the initial entry list for the Craftsman Truck Series race, meaning that four will head home early. Though Williams will sit in a slightly better position entering the weekend.

The No. 22 AM Racing Ford F-150 is 28th in the owner standings after the first nine races of the Truck Series season. It stands a greater chance of making the field.

The entry list features full-time drivers, guests from the Cup Series ranks, and part-time drivers wanting to make a one-off at a historic track. Williams joins William Byron (Kyle Busch Motorsports), Christopher Bell (Hattori Racing Enterprises), Kyle Larson (Spire Motorsports), Bubba Wallace (Tricon Garage), and Norm Benning (Norm Benning Racing) among others.