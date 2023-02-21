JR Motorsports Reunites With Important Primary Partner

The No. 1 of Sam Mayer will have a familiar look for several races of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports has announced that Huck’s Market will return as a primary partner.

The Xfinity Series team announced the news on February 21 and provided a look at the No. 1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet Camaro. JRM also noted that Huck’s Market will take over the entry for five races in 2023 after it supported Mayer for four in 2022.

This updated schedule includes a return to Nashville Superspeedway, the track where Mayer finished fifth with Huck’s Market as his primary partner. The company will then return for the Chicago Street Race, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

While Chicago will be a new venue for Mayer and Huck’s Market, the rest of the tracks on this five-race deal are all venues where the driver of the No. 1 delivered top-10 finishes. Bristol, in particular, was the site of a fourth-place finish.

Mayer & His Team Have 1 Focus for 2023

Mayer is one race into his second full-time Xfinity Series season. Though he has made 52 starts for JR Motorsports, and he has delivered some strong performances. He even made the playoffs during the 2022 season.

There are still several things for the No. 1 team to accomplish after bringing back Huck’s Market as a primary partner. Chief among them is reaching Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series. Mayer has come close on several occasions, a run that includes a second-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. He just hasn’t yet capped off a race weekend with a big celebration.

“The goal this year is to get Sam in Victory Lane,” said crew chief Mardy Lindley in a release from JRM. “That’s the No. 1 goal for us right now. He was close a couple of times last year, so it’s about putting all the pieces together to finish races strong.”

Lindley, who joined JRM for 2023, and Mayer have experience together, albeit in a different series. They worked together during three Truck Series races in 2019, and they won the 2019 K&N Pro Series East season championship after capturing four races. One year later, they celebrated five ARCA Menards Series East wins and another championship.

“His confidence and experience is what sticks out in my mind,” Lindley added. “The two years with Sam in ARCA… the first year we had some success and the second year, he really got going and won a bunch of races. I think it’s from being a year older, having more confidence, and knowing what he is doing. That’s experience.”

The Next Test Takes Place in Southern California

The 27th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway does not truly reflect the strength of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. Mayer had a strong car during the season-opening race, and he was in a position to potentially fight for the win on the final run to the checkered flag.

All four JRM cars were within striking distance of leader Austin Hill, but they all fell short of Victory Lane for various reasons. Mayer, in particular, flipped upside down on the final lap after contact with teammate Justin Allgaier and Hill. He slid down the track on his roof before the infield grass put the No. 1 back on all four tires.

Mayer went from briefly having the lead in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 to finishing 27th and in the infield care center. Now, he will move forward and head to Auto Club Speedway with the goal of winning.

Mayer only has one start at Auto Club Speedway in his Xfinity Series career, which he made during the 2022 season. He started 13th overall in the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, and he finished sixth after securing points in the first two stages.