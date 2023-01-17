JR Motorsports Releases New Scheme for Special Anniversary

JR Motorsports is mixing up one of its primary looks for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener. Justin Allgaier will take on Daytona International Speedway with a special scheme celebrating Brandt’s 70th anniversary.

JR Motorsports announced the news on January 18. The Xfinity Series team revealed that Allgaier will head to Daytona International Speedway with a special scheme on the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Instead of the standard red base with yellow numbers, the car will be gray, red, and black. It will also have black numbers with a red outline and special 70 Years graphics to commemorate the platinum anniversary.

“We’re thrilled to commemorate BRANDT’s 70th anniversary in 2023,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “Evelyn, Rick, Sierra, and the entire Brandt family should be so proud of reaching this milestone.

“There are a lot of challenges in running a family business and for BRANDT to have done it so successfully for seven decades is remarkable. BRANDT has been such a strong partner for our organization and we are honored to be able to play a role in such a landmark celebration.”

Brandt & JR Motorsports Made Another Major Announcement

As part of the milestone season, JR Motorsports and Brandt will bring back another key contributor. Miguel Paludo will once again make limited starts for the team while working with Brandt as his primary partner.

According to the press release, Paludo will drive the No. 88 Brandt Chevrolet during three road course races. He will return to the team at Circuit of the Americas on March 25 before taking on the inaugural NXS event at the street course in Chicago on July 1. His schedule will come to a close with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on August 12.

“To get Miguel back in the No. 88 Brandt Chevrolet for JRM is really special as we celebrate our platinum anniversary,” said Rick Brandt. “I’m extremely proud of our expansion into Brazil, and Miguel continues to be a key component in helping our organization grow.

“I can’t wait to see him and Justin out there for three events again this year. With the unveiling of Justin’s platinum scheme for Daytona and the return of Miguel, this is the start of what’s going to be a great year.”

Brandt & JR Motorsports Have More News About 2023

The debut of the anniversary scheme and the return of Paludo were two significant news items. However, there are more on the way from the longtime partner of JR Motorsports.

According to the team’s Twitter account, there will also be an update about Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro. The team still has to reveal the primary scheme that he will use for the majority of races on the schedule.

Brandt Professional Agriculture will serve as the primary partner for 20 of the Xfinity Series races. The sponsor will continue to support Allgaier as he pursues more wins in the Xfinity Series.

Allgaier has 19 wins in the Xfinity Series, as well as numerous appearances in the playoffs. The majority of these trips to Victory Lane have been with Brandt logos on his stock car. Now he will try to keep this streak alive in 2023.