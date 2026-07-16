Justin Allgaier Set To Return To JR Motorsports, Kelly Earnhardt-Miller Reveals

Less than two months ago, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Justin Allgaier made it abundantly clear he was mulling retirement at the end of the 2026 season.

“I was retiring and now we’re making that not happen,” Allgaier said in late May. “JRM has been on me. After I won my third race of the year, L.W. [Miller] and Joe pulled me into their office. They’re like why are you quitting? Why are you doing this? Why are you retiring?

“My wife’s been on me to not quit.”

Now, with a career-high six wins throughout the 2026 season with 12 races remaining, Allgaier is likely returning to NASCAR competition for the forseeable future.

“I’m so glad that we talked him into coming back for a couple more years and not retiring yet,” JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt-Miller revealed on SiriusXM. “We might have him sticking around … I think you can count on him being with us and seeing him here at JR Motorsports in the future, for sure.”

But Allgaier must be making major life alterations, as his retirement plans were close to complete.

“I bought a house,” Allgaier said, “if that gives you any consolation. I bought a house in Illinois. The neighbors are still super confused as to what’s going on. I don’t know what the future looks like.” But those plans will be on hold, it appears. Justin Allgaier’s 2026 Season

It is rare for a racecar driver to hit their prime at 40 years old, but Allgaier is doing just that. Prior to this year, he had 29 career wins in the O’Reilly Series. Now, the JR Motorsports ace has 34 victories, with plenty of additional chances to add to that tally throughout the remainder of the year.

Week-in and week-out, Allgaier has been a threat for victories. His 9.2 average finish is on pace to be the third best of his career, only behind his 2019 and 2016 campaigns of ninth and 9.1, respectively.

Thus far, Allgaier has won at Phoenix, Darlington, Martinsville, Nashville, Pocono and most recently at Atlanta. He has been competitive at every type of racetrack, showcasing his raw ability as the veteran racer that he is.

Who Is Andrew Overstreet?

This year, Allgaier had a new crew chief join his No. 7 team. Longtime JR Motorsports lead engineer was the choice to take the helm after Allgaier’s crew chief Jim Pohlman departed the team for Richard Childress Racing with the late Kyle Busch, though that relationship only lasted 10 weeks.

Overstreet had some prior experience as a crew chief, including the complete 2025 campaign with then-rookie Carson Kvapil. However, he only had one victory, which came in 2024 with Connor Zilisch in his debut race at Watkins Glen International.

Something has clicked between the two, and Allgaier is thriving under Overstreet’s leadership. It could be a combination of Allgaier’s experience with Overstreet’s engineering expertise.

Whatever it may be, Allgaier is thriving, and Overstreet’s leadership is leading to unprecedented success for the veteran racer. Now, he is set to likely return for at least 2027, but it could be a long-term agreement, as well.