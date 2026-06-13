Justin Allgaier Charges Late to Earn Fifth Win of 2026 at Pocono

Justin Allgaier added another trophy to his championship-caliber 2026 season Saturday, winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA at Pocono Raceway.

The JR Motorsports driver spent much of the afternoon near the front before delivering the race-winning move in the closing laps at the Tricky Triangle. According to veteran NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, Allgaier made a decisive pass on the outside with eight laps remaining and never looked back.

The victory marks Allgaier’s fifth win of the 2026 season and continues one of the strongest campaigns in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series garage.

Taylor Gray claimed the Stage 1 victory after holding off Sam Mayer and William Byron, while Allgaier finished fourth and collected valuable stage points.

Brent Crews captured the Stage 2 win ahead of Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff and Rajah Caruth as several contenders positioned themselves for a late-race charge.

A red flag for cleanup following an incident involving Jeb Burton and Lavar Scott briefly halted the event and set up a dramatic finish. Once the race resumed, Allgaier capitalized on the opportunity, making the winning pass and pulling away over the final laps.

William Byron, making a rare series appearance, remained a factor throughout the afternoon and finished third.

Top-10 Results

Justin Allgaier Brent Crews William Byron Sam Mayer Sheldon Creed Anthony Alfredo Rajah Caruth Brandon Jones Connor Zilisch Carson Kvapil

Allgaier’s victory further cements him as one of the championship favorites in 2026. After spending the afternoon collecting stage points and positioning himself near the front, he delivered when it mattered most, making the decisive pass with eight laps remaining and driving away with his fifth victory of the season.