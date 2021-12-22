Kasey Kahne Announces New Full-Time WoO Schedule

A former NASCAR driver has just unveiled significant plans for the 2022 season. Kasey Kahne will run full-time in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series as a rookie.

The former Cup Series driver announced the news on Wednesday, December 22, with a press release. Kahne confirmed that he will take over the No. 9 entry on a full-time basis with primary sponsorship from Karavan Trailers. Fuel Me will also come aboard as a primary partner and the official fuel supplier of Kasey Kahne Racing.

Consider that childhood dream achieved. ✅@KaseyKahne will officially be a 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 driver with the World of Outlaws @NosEnergyDrink Sprint Car Series in 2022! 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 👉 https://t.co/HtR4ghEmCc pic.twitter.com/hhGexcRn12 — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) December 22, 2021

“I started KKR 16 years ago to keep a connection to my racing roots. I’m incredibly proud of our two successful teams made up of the most dedicated guys in the pit area and have enjoyed being hands-on, and even getting behind the wheel for some races,” Kahne said in a statement from his sprint car team.

“The World of Outlaws puts the top competitors in the sport, with the most grueling schedule; traveling to tracks nationwide, night-in and night-out. I’ve realized through my commitments as a team owner that I still want to race and challenge myself at this level. I am grateful to have propelled into the NASCAR ranks as quickly as I did, but sprint car racing has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and this is the first chance I’ve had to dedicate myself to it full-time.”

Kahne Ran a Part-Time Schedule in 2021

The Washington native ran a partial schedule in the World of Outlaws in 2021. He ran six races in the No 9 before joining Roth Motorsports. Kahne finished out his 32-race schedule in the No. 83 and ended the season with 11 top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

Kahne faced off with some major names during the partial season, including 10-time champion Donny Schatz, James McFadden, David Gravel, and three-time champion Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing.

Kahne is no stranger to the World of Outlaws. He has competed on a part-time basis since his debut in 1997 and has logged a total of 140 starts. He made his debut as an owner during the 2005 season.

Kahne will now take on an expanded schedule that features 90 total races. He will kick off the year with three consecutive nights at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida. The 51st DIRTcar Nationals will run from February 10-12. The entire World of Outlaws schedule will air live on DIRTVision, which costs $39.99 a month or $299.99 a year.

NASCAR Fans Still Remember Kahne’s Rise to Prominence

Kahne first burst onto the NASCAR scene in 2002 while running a part-time schedule for Robert Yates Racing in what is now the Xfinity Series. He started 20 of the 34 races and posted a season-best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway.

Kahne ran a full-time Xfinity Series season in 2003, won the season finale race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and then expanded his schedule significantly in 2004. He competed full-time in the Cup Series for Gillett Evernham Motorsports while also making 30 starts in the Xfinity Series and debuting in the Truck Series with two starts — both wins.

Kahne continued to run full-time in the Cup Series from 2004 until 2018, winning 18 races for a variety of teams. This run includes a six-win season in 2006 when he finished eighth in the championship standings. Though Kahne ended his career prematurely after only making 25 of his 36 scheduled starts in 2018.

Along with his full-time schedule in Cup, Kahne continued to run part-time in both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. He won eight of his 215 starts in the Xfinity Series and posted three consecutive seasons with two wins each. Kahne also won five of his six starts in the Truck Series.

