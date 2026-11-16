Katelyn Larson Turns Heads at NASCAR Awards With a Handbag Worth Thousands

Kyle Larson may have been the guest of honor at the 2026 NASCAR Awards, but his wife, Katelyn Larson, had an accessory that was impossible to overlook.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and his family attended the annual celebration in Miami, where the sport honored its top drivers following the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Katelyn dressed for the occasion, but it wasn’t just her outfit that caught the eye. She carried a sparkling gold-and-red handbag shaped like a Chinese takeout container.

And while the design was playful, the price tag was anything but.

How Much Did Katelyn Larson’s NASCAR Awards Handbag Cost?

The eye-catching accessory is a crystal-embellished takeout box clutch by luxury designer Judith Leiber Couture.

The designer’s comparable takeout box clutch currently retails for $6,495, making Katelyn’s unusual red-carpet accessory a serious luxury purchase.

Rather than resembling a traditional evening bag, the clutch recreates the familiar folded shape of a Chinese takeout carton, complete with a small top handle and an ornate, sparkling exterior.

Judith Leiber Couture’s takeout box design features crystals, a metallic leather-lined interior, a crystal-accented closure and a removable shoulder chain. The Italian-made piece measures just under 4 inches tall.

In other words, it’s closer to a piece of wearable art than an everyday handbag.

Katelyn offered a closer look at the accessory in an Instagram reel recapping the NASCAR Awards, posted on her account, @mrs_katelynlarson.

The unusual choice didn’t go unnoticed.

“Is that a fancy Chinese takeout box?” one Instagram user commented, adding, “freaking awesome.”

Another joked that they were “waiting for a beer to be shotgunned.”

The comments were a fitting response to a handbag that managed to look both extravagant and unexpectedly fun.

Katelyn Larson Celebrates Kyle Larson’s Third NASCAR Championship

The handbag was just one memorable detail from an important night for the Larson family.

Kyle Larson arrived at the 2026 NASCAR Awards fresh off his third Cup Series championship, which he secured at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 8.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver also became NASCAR’s first back-to-back Cup Series champion since Jimmie Johnson accomplished the feat in 2010.

Katelyn joined her husband at the ceremony alongside their three children, Owen, Audrey and Cooper, as NASCAR recognized the season’s top performers.

For Larson, it was another opportunity to celebrate a remarkable achievement in his racing career.

For Katelyn, it was also an opportunity to have a little fun with red-carpet fashion.

And with a handbag modeled after a takeout container carrying a price tag of nearly $6,500, she certainly found a way to make an impression.