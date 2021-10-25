Kaulig Racing Unveils Spooky Halloween Schemes for Martinsville

Kaulig Racing will continue its quest for trophies at Martinsville Speedway while getting in the Halloween spirit. The organization has revealed special schemes for Justin Haley’s No. 11 Chevrolet and AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet.

The race team revealed the two designs on Monday, October 25. Allmendinger’s ride will feature an orange base with white Hyperice logos on the sides and hood. Black pumpkins, bats, and cats add some spookiness to the design, which Allmendinger will showcase as he fights for a spot in the championship four.

Haley’s ride, on the other hand, will feature shades of purple along with white and green Leaf Filter logos. Crows and bats will appear on the sides of the stock car while the head of Frankenstein’s monster will cover a large portion of the hood and the rear fenders. Like Allmendinger, Haley will display the scheme while fighting for his own spot in the championship race.

Kaulig Racing did not announce whether Jeb Burton will also feature a special scheme on the No. 10 Chevrolet as he tries to win at Martinsville Speedway. A reveal could take place later in the week as the third Kaulig Racing Xfinity Series driver prepares for the elimination race at the Virginia short track.

Both Haley & Allmendinger Could Reach the Championship 4

The Xfinity Series drivers have completed two races in the Round of Eight, and only the trip to Martinsville remains before the field cuts to four championship contenders. However, all four spots remain open.

Drivers from other series captured the first two wins of the Round of Eight, with John Hunter Nemechek driving the No. 54 at Texas Motor Speedway and Ty Gibbs taking over at Kansas Speedway. Neither win helped playoff drivers secure spots in the championship four, so both Haley and Allmendinger could clinch at Martinsville.

The driver of the No. 16 sits in the better position after the first five races of the playoffs. Allmendinger sits 47 points above the cutline and in a tie with defending champion Austin Cindric. However, Haley remains within reach of a championship four appearance. He is seven points below the cutline, and he will have the opportunity to overtake either Daniel Hemric (+7) or Justin Allgaier (+9) at Martinsville.

Halloween Schemes Have Entertained Fans in Previous Years

Kaulig Racing will continue the long tradition of NASCAR teams embracing Halloween and showcasing special schemes. Several others have done so across the national series, led by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch.

The driver of the No. 18 has showcased several special Halloween schemes over the years while working with partner M&M’s. His designs have featured bats, lentils in witch’s hats, and several other details to fit the Halloween theme. Busch has also paired some of these designs with special helmets featuring Frankenstein’s monster and carved pumpkins.

The list also includes several other drivers, such as Robby Gordon. The driver of the No. 13 headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 8, 2000, for the UAW-GM Quality 500. He climbed into a bright orange Ford Taurus that featured the Universal Studios Wolfman and finished 38th overall after a crash.

Similarly, Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams headed to Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2020, in a special scheme. He partnered with Sleep-Well for an orange Halloween scheme that featured ghosts, carved pumpkins, black cats, and a skeleton with Williams’ hair and beard.

Williams, Gordon, and Busch are only the tip of the iceberg. Many other drivers have showcased Halloween schemes throughout NASCAR history. Now the two championship contenders from Kaulig Racing will join this list during a pivotal playoff race at Martinsville.

