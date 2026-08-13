Kevin Harvick Calls Out NASCAR’s Caution Problem With One Big Change

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has backed NASCAR’s new stage-break rule after the sport moved to reduce long caution periods. Harvick discussed the change on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, presented by NASCAR on FOX.

The new NASCAR stage-break procedure debuted at Iowa Speedway and allows a natural caution with 10 or fewer laps remaining in Stage 1 or Stage 2 to end the stage immediately. The caution then becomes the scheduled stage break, removing the need for another yellow flag.

Harvick said NASCAR acted quickly after concerns over long caution periods, especially following the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He praised NASCAR for addressing the issue instead of allowing it to continue.

NASCAR Stage Break Rule Targets Long Caution Periods

The NASCAR stage break change followed concerns about lengthy caution periods at Indianapolis. During the Brickyard 400, extended yellow-flag periods around the stage breaks created long stretches of caution racing.

Harvick said the situation at Indianapolis showed why NASCAR needed to act.

“We’ve got to address problems. We’ve got to fix problems. And when we have an issue, like we’ve talked about with the caution flags and everything, the time that it takes, they got aggressive. And that’s old NASCAR to me.”

Harvick said NASCAR’s new stage break rule directly addresses the problem by combining the natural caution and scheduled stage break.

Kevin Harvick Explains the NASCAR Caution Change

Under the NASCAR rule, a natural caution within the final 10 laps of Stage 1 or Stage 2 ends the stage. That means drivers do not have to run another restart simply because the scheduled stage break is approaching.

“Eliminating a second caution at that stage break and the rule that they implemented with the 10-lap rule and just ending the stage, having one caution instead of two cautions, I mean, that right there just eliminates half the caution time that you were going to have.”

He also said the NASCAR stage break rule reduces the chance of another crash immediately after a restart.

“It also eliminates the probability of another restart and a quick caution with a wreck like we saw at Indy.”

The rule applies across NASCAR’s national series while keeping stage points and stage racing in place.

Kevin Harvick Praises NASCAR for Acting Fast

Harvick said he has discussed the issue with NASCAR leadership and believes officials are willing to address problems directly.

“That’s the feeling that I get talking to Steve: We want to address every single problem head-on and be honest about how we got there and how we’re going to fix it.”

For Harvick, the NASCAR stage break change also shows that officials are listening to fans and responding when a rule creates problems.

“So I love the aggressiveness of trying to fix these problems and listening to the fans.”

The NASCAR stage break rule will now be evaluated as the sport continues using the new procedure. For Harvick, the decision reflects a direct approach to reducing unnecessary caution time while keeping stage racing intact.