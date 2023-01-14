Realistic & Longshot Options To Replace Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick announced on January 12 that he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Stewart-Haas Racing hasn’t provided any information about his replacement, but there will be several intriguing options.

The current list of projected Cup Series free agents features some intriguing names. Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr., Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, Ty Dillon, and Daniel Suarez are all set (for now)to hit free agency after the 2023 season.

Replacing Harvick’s production is no simple matter. He has delivered nearly 40 wins and a championship since joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, and he has been a perennial championship contender. Other SHR drivers have not been able to replicate The Closer’s success, but Chase Briscoe achieved success in 2022 as he won a race and nearly secured a spot in the championship four.

One promising driver that could potentially become that next superstar is Zane Smith. The Front Row Motorsports driver is currently set to return to the Craftsman Truck Series to defend his championship, but he will also make an estimated seven starts in the Cup Series.

Smith showed that he could perform well against the best drivers in NASCAR during the 2022 season. He was a last-minute replacement for Chris Buescher at World Wide Technology Raceway, and he went out and delivered a 17th-place finish with no prior experience in the series.

Smith has a reputation as the next rising prospect in NASCAR. The main question surrounding him is whether he will remain with Front Row Motorsports after moving to the Cup Series or if a different Ford Performance affiliate will swoop in and lock him up.

Ford Performance Has Multiple Realistic Options

Apart from Smith, there are multiple intriguing options for the fans to watch in 2023. One of them is Riley Herbst. The Las Vegas native currently drives for SHR in the Xfinity Series, and he is back in the No. 98 for the third consecutive season.

Herbst hasn’t won a race in the Xfinity Series yet, but he has been a perennial playoff contender. Additionally, Tony Stewart has been vocal about his support for the SHR driver in past seasons.

If Herbst can put together a strong season in 2023 and potentially win the first race of his Xfinity Series career, he could create some internal conversations at SHR. Herbst is also part of Kevin Harvick’s management company, which could potentially play a role in any decisions.

One driver that could create a domino effect is Preece. The Connecticut native is back full-time in the Cup Series as he takes over the No. 41 Ford Mustang. 2023 is his chance to prove that he truly belongs, so what happens if he wins at least one race?

If Preece — also a KHI client — performs at a high level, he could be a candidate to replace Harvick in the organization’s flagship car. Preece could move over to the No. 4 while another driver replaces him in the No. 41.

Will Custer get another opportunity? The former driver of the No. 41 moved back to the Xfinity Series for the 2023 season as a way to get back to his winning ways. If he celebrates multiple victories in 2023, will he get the opportunity to go back to SHR’s Cup Series program?

There Are Several Longshot Options

Let’s also examine the names that are less likely to join SHR in 2023. Denny Hamlin is atop this list considering that he has openly spoken about his desire to retire with Joe Gibbs Racing. Obviously, Kyle Busch showed that nothing is guaranteed until pen is put to paper, but Hamlin leaving JGR and Toyota is not something fans should expect to see.

Chastain will be a fascinating driver to watch during the 2023 season. In 2021, he was a solid driver in the Chip Ganassi Racing lineup. In 2022, he became a winner. He captured two races and finished second in the championship standings while regularly creating headlines.

Chastain leaving Trackhouse Racing is less likely considering how well he fits at Trackhouse Racing. It’s also far less likely that team owner Justin Marks will let another team woo him away considering how competitive he was in 2022.

Suarez is in a similar situation. He has found a home at Trackhouse Racing, and he has secured his first career Cup Series win. It would be highly unlikely for him to depart the team, especially considering that he already had one stint at SHR.

One final name to watch is Bowman. The Arizona native enters a contract season with Hendrick Motorsports, and he will set out to secure an extension. Based on the wins that he has delivered to the organization, it seems less likely that HMS would part ways with him. Similarly, Bowman would have no reason to leave the winningest organization in NASCAR for another championship contender.

Obviously, this will remain a story to watch until HMS either announces an extension for Bowman or announces that he will not return after the 2023 season. For now, the expectation will be that he will return to the No. 48.