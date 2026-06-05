Kevin Harvick Sends Harsh Warning as Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Playoff Hopes Continue to Fade

Bubba Wallace faces growing pressure in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race after another disappointing result at Nashville Superspeedway. The 23XI Racing driver collected stage points but saw his day end in a multi-car crash on Lap 193, adding to a season filled with setbacks. Wallace now sits 15th in the standings with less room for error as the regular season moves into its second half.

The challenging campaign involved crashes, inconsistent finishes, and numerous missed opportunities. While Wallace has shown speed at times, he has struggled to put together the results needed to secure a comfortable place in the NASCAR playoffs.

Following Nashville, former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick delivered a direct assessment of Wallace’s situation on his “Happy Hour” podcast, stressing that time is running out for the No. 23 team.

Bubba Wallace Falling Behind at 23XI Racing

Kevin Harvick pointed to the gap between Wallace and teammate Tyler Reddick as the clearest sign of the challenge facing 23XI Racing. Reddick has emerged as a championship contender and has already collected multiple victories this season.

“I guess there’s really no nice way to explain it. They’re underachieving compared to Tyler Reddick, and you know that’s your measuring stick, and that’s your team, and that’s the things that you have access to, and you’ve got to figure out why you can’t achieve those same goals. You know, there’s nobody going to feel sorry for you at this point.”

Harvick acknowledged that Wallace has dealt with bad luck during the season, including incidents at Martinsville, Talladega, and Nashville. However, he said, results are what matter most in the NASCAR playoff race.

Kevin Harvick Says NASCAR Playoff Pressure Is Growing

The NASCAR playoff battle is becoming tighter with every race. Harvick warned that Wallace and his team need to respond quickly before their position worsens.

“I know that he’s had some bad luck to go with it, but you’ve got to buckle down, and you’ve got to figure out how to get your head in the game, get your team, and everybody remotivated because you’re running out of time and you’re also running out of spots that are going to keep you in the Chase.”

Kevin Harvick repeated that message later in the podcast, saying, “You’re running out of time. And you’re also running out of spots that are going to keep you in the Chase as you keep fading down this list.”

The NASCAR playoffs feature 16 drivers, with victories and regular-season points playing a major role in qualification. Wallace has yet to win a race in 2026, leaving him vulnerable as the playoff field takes shape.

Bubba Wallace Looking for a Turnaround in NASCAR Playoff Race

Wallace admitted after Nashville that the repeated setbacks have been difficult to handle.

“It’s hard to be in the same boat constantly every week, and you gotta figure out how to put it behind you and show up.”

Several DNFs have prevented Wallace from building momentum this season. The contrast with Reddick’s strong results has only increased attention on Wallace’s performance.

Despite the challenges, opportunities remain. The schedule still includes road courses and superspeedways, tracks where Wallace has produced strong results in the past. For now, though, the NASCAR playoff race remains the focus. With each passing week, Wallace and 23XI Racing face increasing pressure to deliver the finishes needed to secure a postseason spot.