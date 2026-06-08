Kurt Busch Breaks Silence After Brother Kyle’s Death

NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch took to social media for the first time since his brother, Kyle, tragically died on May 21. Kurt, the oldest of the Busch brothers, thanked everyone for their support during the trying times and reflected on the bond he shared with his younger brother.

Kurt was in attendance for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, just three days after Kyle’s unexpected passing. The 47-year-old laid eight flowers down on an “8” graphic painted on the infield grass at the track.

Now, Kurt has spoken publicly for the first time since the tragedy.

Kurt Busch speaks on brother’s death: ‘Rest easy, little brother’

Kurt Busch made a heartfelt social media post dedicated to his brother on Monday, June 8. The 2004 Cup Series champion started off by expressing gratitude to those who have supported him and the Busch family through the tragedy.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, and love for my brother and our family.”

Kurt went on to reflect on competing against Kyle from the time they started racing. From the low-level rankings to the NASCAR Cup Series, the Busch brothers pushed each other to be at the top of their game.

“Finding a silver lining, I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on. From big wheels to competing on the biggest stages in motorsports, we were more than just fierce competitors. We pushed each other, challenged each other, and learned from each other.”

Kurt finished the post with touching words about the influence Kyle had on his life. A winner of 34 NASCAR Cup Series races, including a Daytona 500, Kurt said there is no achievement that could replace the relationship he shared with his younger brother.

“Kyle, your passion, determination, and love for your family inspired everyone who knew you. No trophy, championship, or accomplishment could ever measure the impact you had on my life and on so many others. I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared. My heart is broken, but I know your spirit will always ride with me. Rest easy, little brother.”

Denny Hamlin paid tribute to Kyle Busch after tying him in all-time wins

On Sunday at the Michigan International Speedway, Denny Hamlin drove to victory for the third time in 2026. It was the driver of the No. 11’s 63rd career Cup Series win, tying him with the late Kyle Busch at ninth place on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

During his victory celebration, Hamlin held up a tribute flag to Busch as he did a celebratory burnout. The flag displayed an “18” on it, with the No. 1 a tribute to Busch’s No. 18 at Joe Gibbs Racing, and the No. 8 recognizing his number at Richard Childress Racing.

In the wake of Busch’s tragic death, RCR changed the No. 8 to the No. 33, with Austin Hill as the replacement driver. Childress revealed on Saturday that Hill will remain in the No. 33 Cup car for the remainder of the 2026 season.