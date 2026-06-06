NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Future Takes Unexpected Turn as Richard Childress Sets Direction for Austin Hill and Brexton Busch

Richard Childress has provided the clearest update yet on the future of Richard Childress Racing following Kyle Busch’s death. Speaking at Michigan International Speedway, Childress confirmed the team’s immediate plans for the No. 33 car and explained why Kyle Busch’s iconic No. 8 will remain out of competition for the foreseeable future.

Childress’ public comments for the first time since Busch’s death in late May addressed the team’s future rather than the canceled contract extension, which was meant to keep Busch with Richard Childress Racing through 2027.

He emphasized stability for the team as they move toward 2026, reaffirming Austin Hill’s position in the No. 33 and explaining the organization’s desire to honor Kyle Busch’s No. 8 legacy for his son, Brexton Busch.

Richard Childress Confirms Austin Hill’s Future at Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress said Richard Childress Racing has no plans to make further driver changes during the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Austin Hill, who took over driving duties after Busch’s death, will continue behind the wheel of the No. 33.

“I mean for right now Austin is going to drive as far as we’re concerned the rest of the year. We don’t want to put a burden back on everybody trying to go from one driver to the other one.”

The decision allows Richard Childress Racing to maintain continuity with its current crew members, sponsors, and race operations. Team leaders believe keeping the same structure in place will help avoid additional challenges during an already emotional season.

The No. 33 is the car that replaced the No. 8 after Richard Childress Racing decided to suspend use of the number closely associated with Kyle Busch.

Why Richard Childress Is Keeping Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Reserved

One of the biggest questions surrounding Richard Childress Racing has been the future of the No. 8. Childress made it clear that the number holds special significance because of Kyle Busch’s connection to it.

The No. 8 became a key part of Busch’s identity during his time with Richard Childress Racing. Childress explained that Busch often talked about family and his desire to see the next generation continue racing.

“But he is a man that loves this sport. He loved it so much. He wanted to see his family carry on and I watched what he had going on with Brexton and I would go to the races over at Millbridge and watch them race together.”

“I would see the enjoyment in Kyle’s eyes. Watching his son race was just unbelievable.”

Those memories played a major role in the decision to keep the No. 8 reserved rather than returning it to competition.

What Richard Childress Said About Brexton Busch’s NASCAR Future

Richard Childress said preserving the No. 8 is about protecting the legacy Kyle Busch built while also leaving the door open for Brexton Busch in the future.

Brexton, who is currently 11 years old, has already gained attention for his racing. Childress’ comments reinforced the organization’s intention to safeguard the number until Brexton is old enough to pursue higher levels of NASCAR competition.

Childress also reflected on the loss of Busch, comparing the emotions within the organization to those felt after Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001. Despite the grief, Richard Childress Racing remains focused on moving forward while honoring Busch’s impact on the team.

For now, the direction is clear. Austin Hill will continue in the No. 33 for the rest of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, while Richard Childress Racing plans to keep Kyle Busch’s No. 8 reserved, preserving its legacy and potentially saving it for Brexton Busch’s future NASCAR career.