Kurt Busch & Daniel Hemric Team Up for Special Painting Event

Two NASCAR stars are joining forces for an important event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Cup Series driver Kurt Busch and Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric will head to Charlotte on Monday, Sept. 27, for the annual paint pit wall pink event that raises awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

According to a press release, the two drivers will join representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and breast cancer survivors and supporters for the special event. They will paint the pit wall pink and set the stage for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The 2020 version of the paint pit wall pink event took place with a limited number of people on-site, per WCCB Charlotte. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson was the lone driver representative, and he met with representatives from Blue Cross North Carolina and Charlotte Motor Speedway. More than 50 survivors and supporters joined virtually on a giant digital screen.

Johnson Has Taken Part in Several Paint Pit Wall Pink Events

Mia Hamm, Jimmie Johnson, & Elliott Sadler some of the athletes at @CLTMotorSpdwy to help Paint the Pit Wall Pink @wcnc pic.twitter.com/v2bYOiORPN — Kelsey Riggs (@kelseyriggs) September 28, 2016

The seven-time champion in Johnson is no stranger to the paint pit wall pink events. The retired NASCAR star spent multiple years during his career contributing and spending time with survivors and supporters. For example, he partnered with Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier for the 2019 event. In 2018, he joined forces with former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams, driver Chris Buescher, and driver Kaz Grala.

“It’s great to be a part of such a bigger picture and raising awareness for a great cause,” Johnson said in 2018, per the Charlotte Motor Speedway website. “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has had me involved with many different projects, but this one hits deep. To meet survivors and hear their stories really hits me. It’s impossible for someone to go through life without knowing someone or a family who has dealt with breast cancer. I’ve had many friends deal with it and then most recently, one of my wife’s childhood friends was diagnosed and she’s started treatment.

“It’s part of our lives. I’m a father of two daughters and I know that what I learn and experience here helps me have the right lens on how I need to go home and make sure my children understand the importance of early screening. It’s amazing to see the cause and to see our industry support it.”

Johnson has attended the most paint pit wall pink events, but he is far from the only driver to lend his time. Joey Logano also took part in 2014 and donated $5,000 to Carolina Breast Friends through the Joey Logano Foundation.

The Wall Will Take Center Stage During 2 Playoff Races

Once Busch and Hemric help complete the task on Monday, Sept. 27, they will return to their respective series for a trip to Talladega Superspeedway. However, they will both return the weekend of Oct. 9-10 to put the wall on full display.

The Xfinity Series drivers will compete in a playoff race at the Charlotte Roval on Saturday, Oct. 9. They will take on the road course, completing 67 laps and making key stops next to the pink wall. The Cup Series drivers will follow on Sunday, Oct. 10, with a 109-lap race at the Roval.

Busch fell below the cutline during the final Round of 16 playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 18, so he will not pursue playoff points during the trip to the Charlotte Roval. Instead, he will simply try to add another victory trophy to his sizable collection. Hemric, on the other hand, will be in the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs and will try to avoid elimination.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Unveils Body Updates for Truck Series Teams [LOOK]