Kurt Busch Returns to Racing With Emotional Podium Finish After Kyle Busch’s Death

Nearly seven weeks after losing his younger brother, Kurt Busch was back where he has spent most of his life: behind the wheel of a race car.

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion returned to competition over the weekend at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, where he delivered an emotional third-place finish in his first race since Kyle Busch’s death on May 21.

Competing in the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) NASCAR Classic presented by Goodyear, Busch climbed onto the podium in Race 2 driving the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. According to his onboard camera, he briefly reached 197 mph around the legendary French circuit. The podium came after Busch narrowly edged JC France by just 0.011 seconds exiting the final chicane.

The event marked another milestone for HSR as well, becoming the first time in the organization’s nearly 50-year history that it held competition outside the United States.

Play

Kurt Busch’s emotional return comes after weeks away from racing

The Le Mans weekend marked Busch’s first competitive appearance since Kyle Busch died unexpectedly at age 41 following complications from sepsis and presumed bacterial pneumonia. Just six days before his death, Kyle had captured the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover, extending his all-time national series record to 234 victories.

Although Busch had stayed away from competition in the weeks following his brother’s passing, Kyle remained front of mind as he prepared for his return.

“I said a couple of weeks ago that Kyle’s spirit will always ride with me, and the first time will be on one of the greatest tracks in the world this weekend,” Busch said before the event. “It is still incomprehensible to think he is gone, not suiting up for the next race as he did for nearly his entire life, but Kyle would have loved to have been right there racing alongside me and our friends at Le Mans. It would be great to make it a fitting tribute with a win for him in full Kyle style.”

Play

While the victory narrowly slipped away, Busch still left France with a podium finish in a fitting return to competition.

Kurt Busch continues honoring Kyle Busch’s legacy

Busch has repeatedly paid tribute to his younger brother since Kyle’s passing.

During his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction earlier this year, Kyle introduced Kurt with an emotional speech celebrating his brother’s remarkable career.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my brother Kurt as we’re just two kids from Las Vegas, Nevada, raised in a blue-collar, hardworking family where hard work wasn’t optional,” Kyle said during the ceremony. “We were taught to grind it out and to make it happen. None of this came easy, and in this sport, it shouldn’t. Watching Kurt believe in himself long before the results ever showed up has been an incredible experience for me to learn from. This Hall of Fame induction isn’t just about wins or stats. It’s about the years of effort and resilience and the heart that it took to get here. He earned every bit of this and I’m so proud to call him my brother.”

Then, just before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kurt quietly walked into the infield and laid eight white roses at the No. 8 tribute painted on the grass in honor of Kyle.

Now, after stepping back into a race car for the first time since his brother’s death, Busch added another meaningful chapter to that journey. While the result will go into the record books as a third-place finish, the weekend represented something much bigger: a return to doing what he and Kyle loved most, with his brother’s memory riding alongside him.