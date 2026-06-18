New Court Documents Reveal Major Update Following Kyle Busch’s Death

Nearly a month after Kyle Busch’s death sent shockwaves through the NASCAR world, newly filed court documents are providing new insight into how the two-time Cup Series champion’s estate will move forward.

Documents filed this week in Lincoln County, North Carolina, include Busch’s death certificate, will and estate paperwork. The filings outline who is expected to oversee the administration of his estate and provide new details about the legal process now underway following the NASCAR star’s death on May 21.

The records, obtained by USA TODAY Sports, include paperwork submitted by John S. Fuller, who is seeking to qualify as executor of Busch’s estate. One of the filings states there is “not a potential claim for wrongful death” under North Carolina law.

The court documents arrive less than a month after Busch died at age 41 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

According to the death certificate included in the filings, Busch’s cause of death was listed as hemorrhagic shock and disseminated intravascular coagulation. The certificate also noted that he had been suffering from sepsis and complications related to presumed bacterial pneumonia.

New Details Emerge About Busch’s Estate

The filings also provide a closer look at Busch’s estate planning.

According to court records cited by USA TODAY Sports, Busch signed his most recent will in August 2015. The documents indicate that his personal property, including automobiles, household furnishings, jewelry, collectibles and personal effects, would be inherited by his wife, Samantha Busch.

The records further show that Busch established a revocable living trust in 2017.

The will originally named Clifton W. Homesley as executor of the estate. However, court records show Homesley formally renounced that role, opening the door for Fuller to serve as executor instead.

Homesley has long been connected to the Busch family and serves on the board of Bundle of Joy Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by Kyle and Samantha Busch to help couples facing infertility challenges.

Fuller previously served as chief financial officer for Kyle Busch Motorsports before the organization was sold to Spire Motorsports in 2023.

Busch’s Legacy Continues To Be Felt Across NASCAR

While the legal process surrounding Busch’s estate moves forward, the impact he left on the sport remains impossible to ignore.

Busch’s final NASCAR victory came in the Truck Series at Dover just six days before his death. He remains NASCAR’s all-time winningest driver across the sport’s three national touring series with 234 combined victories.

His accomplishments included NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019, along with a long list of records that cemented his place among the greatest drivers the sport has ever produced.

In the weeks since his passing, tributes have continued to pour in from across NASCAR. Drivers, teams, track operators and fans have found countless ways to honor Busch’s legacy, while his family has remained at the center of an outpouring of support from throughout the racing community.

Now, with the first major estate filings becoming public, another chapter in the aftermath of Busch’s passing is beginning to take shape as the NASCAR community continues to remember one of the sport’s most accomplished champions.