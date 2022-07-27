23XI Racing Provides Medical Update About Kurt Busch

23XI Racing has just provided an important update about Kurt Busch. The NASCAR Cup Series team has announced that he has not received clearance to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31.

“Following medical evaluations after his wreck at Pocono Raceway last Saturday, Kurt Busch has not been cleared by the NASCAR medical team to return to competition this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course,” 23XI Racing said in a statement.

“Ty Gibbs will once again fill in for Kurt in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return. Kurt has been granted a medical waiver from NASCAR and remains eligible for the playoffs. The team will not be making any further comments about the matter at this time.”

Busch Missed the Pocono Race After Crashing in Qualifying

23XI Racing and NASCAR surprised fans on July 24, hours before the Cup Series race at Pocono, by announcing that Busch had not received clearance to compete. He had undergone further evaluation after a crash in qualifying, and he continued to experience concussion-like symptoms.

Gibbs stepped in as the replacement driver, and he took control of the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. The Xfinity Series regular turned in an 18th-place finish despite having zero experience in the Next Gen car. This ultimately became a 16th-place finish after NASCAR officials disqualified both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

“I’m happy to help out 23XI Racing this week at Indianapolis, but again our thoughts are with Kurt and getting him healthy,” Gibbs said in a statement. “He’s a good guy, and we all want him back soon.

“I like road course racing, and I think we’ll have a solid Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD this week. I think the goals are the same as last week — just to complete the race and learn all we can. I want to thank Denny [Hamlin] and [Michael Jordan] for the opportunity.”

Gibbs Will Have Practice & Qualifying This Time

When Gibbs climbed into the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for the race at Pocono, he had completed exactly zero laps in the Cup Series car. He did not practice or qualify. Instead, he just spent some time in the simulator before heading to the track.

The trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be a different experience. Gibbs will have 20 minutes of practice at the road course as part of NASCAR’s format for the 2022 season. He will also have a timed qualifying session that he will use to try to secure a spot in the final round.

Gibbs has no Cup Series experience on NASCAR’s road courses, but he has suited up for nine road course races in the Xfinity Series. He has posted top-five finishes in four of his starts while winning three times. His first-ever start was a win at the Daytona Road Course. He then added wins at Watkins Glen International and Road America.

