Kurt Busch Raises Questions Over Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Tribute

Kurt Busch has spoken about the tributes honoring his late brother Kyle Busch and discussion about his NASCAR Hall of Fame. Kyle died on May 21, 2026, at age 41 from complications of severe pneumonia that led to sepsis.

The two-time Cup Series champion, known as “Rowdy,” has continued to receive tributes across NASCAR and the motorsports community. Kurt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer with a vote in the process, addressed it Thursday on the “Rubbin is Racing with Spider and Large” podcast.

He also discussed his role in the NASCAR Americana docuseries on USA Network, which changed its production after Kyle’s death. Kurt said the family’s focus remains on honoring Kyle while supporting his widow, Samantha, and son Brexton.

Kyle Busch Tributes Continue Across NASCAR

Kurt said the NASCAR Americana production changed after his brother’s death. He explained that the second episode focuses largely on racing families, including the Pettys, Earnhardts, Allisons and Busches.

“To be part of it and to talk about Kyle, I think, I mean, there’s so many tributes from the smallest thing that kids are doing with Brexton, my nephew at the Legend Car races, all the way to Charlotte Motor Speedway with the number eight in the grass infield before the Coca-Cola 600.”

Kurt also mentioned upcoming events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and tributes from different halls of fame and groups across motorsports. He said he is proud to represent the Busch family during the ongoing honors.

He added that Brexton understands what has happened but still needs support as a child. “We still need to treat him like a kid and keep him with his buddies racing cars.”

Kurt Busch Addresses NASCAR Hall of Fame Debate

Kurt Busch said he now has a vote because he is already in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, but he has not yet seen the paperwork or next steps concerning Kyle.

“It’s a tough call. I think we stick with tradition.”

Kurt acknowledged Kyle Busch’s record while arguing against rushing the process. He said other deserving drivers are also waiting for induction and noted that Kyle belongs among the strongest candidates.

“Obviously, my brother goes in, and he’s a top five. I mean, right now there’s only 70 of us in the Hall of Fame.”

Kurt later described Kyle as possibly a top-10 Hall of Fame figure and pointed to his more than 230 wins across NASCAR’s national series, two Cup championships and impact through Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Kyle Busch’s Record Keeps His NASCAR Legacy Strong

Kyle Busch remains one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers. He has more than 230 wins across NASCAR’s national series and two Cup Series championships. Kurt also highlighted the family’s record of 97 Cup Series wins between the Busch brothers.

“The stats are there. The impact he made on the sport is there.”

Kurt also pointed to the drivers who came through Kyle Busch Motorsports, saying almost two dozen racers have passed through its system.

Those achievements support Kyle Busch’s Hall of Fame case, but Kurt said the induction should follow the established process.

“And I just don’t think we need to rush things.”

Tributes to Kyle Busch are expected to continue as NASCAR events and other motorsports programs recognize his career and influence. Kurt said he remains proud to represent his brother while Samantha and Brexton continue to deal with the loss.