Nick Sanchez Lands New NASCAR Xfinity Series Opportunity

ARCA Menards Series driver Nick Sanchez has just landed a major opportunity. He has secured a four-race deal with Big Machine Racing, the team that fields the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro in the Xfinity Series.

Sanchez and Big Machine Racing announced the news on July 20. They revealed that the Drive for Diversity member will make his debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16. He will then return to the No. 48 for the races at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22.

Excited to announce I’ll be running several races for @bigmchnracing later this year. Thank you @TeamChevy & @scottborchetta for giving me this opportunity to compete up front in the @NASCAR Xfinity Series. Huge career step, ready for Bristol. pic.twitter.com/ny605YTgCK — Nicholas Sanchez (@Nicksanchez080) July 20, 2022

“To have the opportunity to compete for wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is really a dream come true,” Sanchez said in a press release. “I can’t thank Chevrolet & NASCAR enough for their continued support as well as everything they’ve done to help put this deal together.

“I’m elated to drive for Scott Borchetta and begin working with everyone at Big Machine Racing. This is no doubt the biggest opportunity I’ve received in my career, and I look forward to making the most of it, Bristol can’t come soon enough!”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Sanchez Previously Announced His Departure From Another Team

There have been questions about Sanchez since Wednesday, July 13. This is the day that he announced his departure from a different Xfinity Series organization so that he could pursue another opportunity.

“At this time, I would like to announce that I will not be competing in my remaining scheduled Xfinity races with BJ McLeod Motorsports this season,” Sanchez said in a statement. “I’d like to thank BJ & Jessica McLeod, along with the entire team, for the opportunity to compete with them. I’ve enjoyed working with each and every one of you.”

Sanchez continued and explained that he had received an opportunity that aligned with his plan for growth and advancement. He didn’t provide any further details at the time, but he has now revealed the reason for the surprising announcement.

Big Machine Racing Has Important Ties

The switch to Big Machine Racing only features four races, but it includes some important ties. The second-year team agreed to a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing prior to the 2022 season, which helped it make strides to become more competitive.

Big Machine Racing already had a deal in place to receive engines from ECR, but the technical alliance had other benefits. The team received chassis and engineering support from RCR, as well as key assets.

The various drivers in the Big Machine Racing lineup have turned in some strong performances. Ty Dillon turned in a sixth-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway while Jade Buford finished eighth at Circuit of the Americas. Tyler Reddick won at Texas Motor Speedway and secured a top-five finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Sanchez will now try to join this group as he makes his series debut in the No. 48 Chevrolet. He will take on one track (Bristol) where he has experience from the ARCA Menards Series and three others where he will have to gain experience during practice.

READ NEXT: Chase Elliott Lands Huge Extension With Primary Partner