Kurt & Kyle Busch Join Prestigious NASCAR List

The winningest brothers in NASCAR Cup Series history have added another achievement to their respective resumes. Kurt and Kyle Busch have both been added to the list of NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers.

The news dropped on May 5 ahead of the race at Kansas Speedway. The two Cup Series champions received their welcome packages at the same time while spending time with their family. The ceremony, fittingly enough, took place at Kyle Busch Motorsports. This meant that the brothers were surrounded by race-winning vehicles and trophies.

The Las Vegas natives have achieved a considerable amount of success in the NASCAR Cup Series. They have combined to win 96 races, the most by any set of brothers, and they have each won the All-Star Race. They have also combined to win three Cup Series championships. The elder Busch won his in 2004 while his younger brother won in 2015 and 2019.

Kyle Busch Has Set Multiple Records in NASCAR

When NASCAR announced that the list of its Greatest Drivers would expand by 25 names, Kyle Busch was one of the names frequently mentioned in conversations. The reason is that he has achieved a staggering amount of success while setting multiple records.

The Las Vegas native has a combined 227 wins across the three national series, and he has three championships — two in the Cup Series and one in the Xfinity Series. His 102 wins are the most in Xfinity Series history, 53 more than Mark Martin in second place. His 63 wins are the most in Truck Series history, 12 more than Ron Hornaday Jr.

Along with the number of trophies in the collection, Busch also has the most consecutive seasons with a win. Richard Petty set the original mark to beat at 18 seasons, but Busch surpassed it in February 2023 by winning at Auto Club Speedway.

Busch is only 11 races into his tenure at Richard Childress Racing, and he still has multiple seasons left in his career. He should only have more opportunities to continue adding to his list of achievements, especially considering that he already has two wins in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

Kurt Busch Has Captured 2 of NASCAR’s Crown Jewels

The younger Busch brother may have more wins and one more Cup Series championship to his name, but there is one prestigious event that continues to elude him. Kyle has yet to win the Daytona 500.

Kurt, for comparison, has reigned victorious in the sport’s “Super Bowl.” He kicked off the 2017 season by winning the Daytona 500 in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion. He then celebrated in Victory Lane with Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Daytona 500 win secured the second Crown Jewel of Kurt’s career. He captured his first, the Coca-Cola 600, during the 2010 season while driving for Team Penske. He started second overall in the No. 2 Dodge, and he led 252 of the 400 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kurt landing on the list of NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers was a foregone conclusion. After all, he has two Crown Jewels, he’s a Cup Series champion, and he has the 25th-most wins in NASCAR history. Kurt also has nine other trophies split between the Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series.