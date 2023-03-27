Kurt Busch’s Impact on 23XI Racing is Undeniable

Kurt Busch only made 20 starts for 23XI Racing before a concussion forced him to step away from the NASCAR Cup Series. However, his impact on the organization is undeniable.

Tyler Reddick, the winner of the race at Circuit of the Americas, provided insight during a March 27 appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He told Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta that this win at the Texas road course meant an incredible amount to both him and Busch, and he detailed the amount of dedication to the team that the 2004 Cup Series champion shows on a daily basis.

🥹 “It just goes to show how much this team means to him. He’s all in and he continues to be.” #NASCAR 🤠 @TylerReddick explained why Texas triumph yesterday @COTA meant so much to both he and @KurtBusch at @23XIRacing. 🏁@DanielleTrotta | @LarryMac28 | SXMOnTrack pic.twitter.com/NkN4IxOHeW — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 27, 2023

“It’s a hard thing to do when you have to step aside and get out of the car for situations that came his way,” Reddick said. “I’m just really, really thankful and grateful that he’s continued to be involved.

“Me and Bubba need him really bad, and I’m really thankful that he’s continued to be here, continued to help us. He’s a part of 23XI. When you walk in the door, he’s here, he’s present, and he’s trying to help.”

Busch’s Strong Feelings About 23XI Racing Surfaced at COTA

Busch has continued to be present for 23XI Racing while remaining away from the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. He has been at the team shop providing guidance, and he has taken part in several team activations.

Busch showed his attachment to the team during the Cup Series race at COTA. He joined the FOX Sports booth alongside Haas F1 Principal Guenther Steiner, and he provided analysis about the road course race as Reddick turned in a dominant performance.

Kurt Busch is very proud of Tyler Reddick and 23XI. pic.twitter.com/4mqbtYlkmk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

There was a moment late in the event when Busch got choked up. He was talking about the growth of 23XI Racing and how he had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota after recovering from his concussion.

The situation did not play out as Busch hoped. Reddick took over the No. 45 while he continued to focus on his recovery. Though the veteran added that the car is in great hands and that he is proud of the entire team.

“I mean, it for sure would be for Kurt,” Denny Hamlin said about Busch’s emotions during a post-race presser. “He was supposed to be in this car this year. Obviously, with his full-time career being cut short, it’s different. It makes you feel different when you see your car going around the racetrack.”

Busch Remains Involved as 23XI Racing Pursues Stability

The first two seasons of 23XI Racing have featured some interesting circumstances. There were crew chief changes in 2021, as well as a win at Talladega Superspeedway. In 2022, the team expanded to two entries with plans to pursue spots in the playoffs.

A crash at Pocono Raceway took Busch out of the lineup and forced 23XI Racing to turn to Ty Gibbs as the replacement driver of the No. 45. An intentional wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway led to Bubba Wallace missing one race due to suspension while John Hunter Nemechek served as his replacement.

There was one other driver replacement to close out the 2022 season. Daniel Hemric replaced Gibbs during the season finale after the reigning Xfinity Series champion’s father, Coy Gibbs, passed away.

The 2023 lineup has been more stable. Wallace and Reddick have started every race while pursuing stage points and wins. They have also continued to work with Busch while trying to gain as much knowledge as possible.

“As a team, we’ve been thrown a lot of curve balls,” Hamlin continued. “I think we had last year five drivers in our cars, when we had two full-time drivers, and that’s all we were planning on.

“Kurt has been an integral part of what we do week in, week out. He shows up to practices. He shows up to our debriefs. Really helps with our partners. Just a great asset to our team. If he can just bring one thought or idea to our drivers in a weekend of something that he sees from the outside, then he’s worth his weight in gold to us.

“We love having Kurt. He’s a great teammate. He really bonds the team. He brings RC cars to the race shop, has the guys involved in doing that. He’s still a driver for 23XI and team member for life.”