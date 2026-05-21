Kyle Busch’s Final Instagram Post Sends Heartfelt Message to Family Days Before Death

Kyle Busch is dead at 41 years old and the sports world is mourning the death of one of the sport’s biggest stars. On May 21, 2026, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR released a joint statement announcing the tragic news of Busch’s death.

The driver was hospitalized with a “severe illness” prior to his death, per NASCAR. Busch’s cause of death has not been revealed.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” the statement reads. “Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch.

“A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement continued.

“… Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha Busch and the couple’s two children: Brexton and Lennix.

Just days before Busch’s death, the driver took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the couple’s son, Brexton.

Kyle Busch’s Last Instagram Post Was to His Son, Brexton: ‘There Is No Limit to What You’ll Accomplish’

Three days before his passing, Busch posted a birthday message to Brexton. The driver encouraged his son, noting there was “no limit” to what he could accomplish.

Like his father, Brexton also has an interest in racing.

“Happy Birthday Brexton!!!” Busch said in the May 18, Instagram post. “Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be!

“You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!”

Kyle Busch Won a Truck Race Less Than 1 Week Before His Surprising Death

The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck reported that Busch called for medical attention during the race at Watkins Glenn to help treat a “substantial cough.” Busch had just won a race less than one week before his passing.

Busch’s words following the victory now have a different meaning.



“Because you never know when the last one is,” Busch told Fox. “So I know all too well, unfortunately, with the Cup stuff.

“But, you know, here with the truck stuff right now, it’s awesome just to be a part of Spire Motorsports.”



NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Is Dead at 41 Years Old

NASCAR also released a message on X revealing Busch’s surprising passing. The racing world continues to mourn the loss of Busch following the truly shocking news.

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” the NASCAR statement detailed on X. “He was 41 years old.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”