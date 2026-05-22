Bubba Wallace Sends Personal Message on Kyle Busch Hours After Tragic NASCAR News

Bubba Wallace is among the notable stars to react to the tragic death of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch. Wallace took to Instagram hours after NASCAR announced the surprising news of Busch’s death.

In a moment of honesty, Wallace candidly admitted that his “eyes hurt from all the crying.”

“My eyes hurt from all the crying, my heart hurts from the pain,” Wallace wrote in a May 21, 2026, Instagram post. “Just Sunday, mid race I thought about Kyle Busch and the one of many lessons that he had taught me. ‘Is it loose? Drive (through) it and trust it.’

“Kyle was a monumental factor in who Bubba Wallace is today. I sit here and look at all things around me and all the things I’ve been able to accomplish. Kyle played a role in every aspect. That’s what hurts the most. An icon and a legend that I looked up to…is no longer with us.”

Kyle Busch & Bubba Wallace Had Moments of Tension During NASCAR Careers

During their careers, Wallace and Busch had their moments of friction together. The two drivers still had a respectful relationship even if things got heated, at times, on the track.

“I actually called him yesterday, we talked about it,” Busch told FanSided’s Mark Carman during a 2021 interview discussing a previous tense moment with Wallace. “I was like dude I was in the wrong, you had a good car and a good day.

“I was frustrated because I was fading and going backwards. I’m not used to really racing him and so he had a good day and I didn’t have that good of a day so we met there.”

Bubba Wallace on Kyle Busch: ‘One of the Best to Ever Do It’

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NASCAR announced on May 21, that Busch died unexpectedly at 41 years old. The news came after a statement was posted on Busch’s social media account revealing the driver had been hospitalized.

“Myself along with many other drivers, crew chiefs, mechanics, etc… learned so much from Kyle,” Wallace added. “His legacy will continue to transcend in this sport for years to come.

“Honored to have shared the same race track with one of the best to ever do it. Thank you for all you’ve done for me. I will miss my drafting buddy on the plate races. Rest easy my brother. Love to you and your family!”

Kyle Busch’s Cause of Death Is Unknown

Busch was a 2-time Cup Series champion and his 63 wins were the most of any active NASCAR driver prior to his passing. The driver earned more than $243 million during his legendary career, but it is his impact with other drivers like Wallace that will be remembered most.

Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR announced the tragic news of Busch’s death in a joint statement. Busch’s cause of death has not been revealed but the driver has hospitalized with an illness prior to his passing.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” the statement reads. “Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch.

“… Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”