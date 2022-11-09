Kyle Busch Motorsports Lands Veteran Cup Series Crew Chief

Kyle Busch Motorsports has made a big move for the 2023 season. The Craftsman Truck Series organization has hired Brian Pattie to run the No. 51 team.

KBM announced the news on November 9 with a press release. The organization confirmed that Pattie will move from JTG Daugherty Racing and the No. 47 team and take on the full Truck Series season for the first time in his career. He has previously served as a crew chief in the series for six total races, which included a win with Ron Fellows.

“I’ve known Brian since my early days in NASCAR and he’s one of the smartest and hard-working crew chiefs in all the garage, so to be able to bring a guy of his caliber to KBM is a huge win for our organization,” Kyle Busch said.

“He’s been a crew chief under the Chevrolet banner for the last three seasons at the Cup Level, so his knowledge of the way they operate and what tools and technologies they provide their teams will be very beneficial as we transition to that camp.”

KBM also announced that crew chief Mardy Lindley will depart the organization after two seasons atop the pit box. Lindley achieved success during this run while guiding three drivers to a combined six wins, but he will now look for a new role.

Pattie Has 18 Wins Across 3 National Series

Pattie has achieved some success as a crew chief in the three national NASCAR series. This includes one win in the Camping World Truck Series and 11 more in the Xfinity Series.

The veteran has spent the most time in the Cup Series with 19 years, 528 races, and six wins on his resume. He has worked with a variety of drivers including Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Biffle, David Ragan, Clint Bowyer, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ron Fellows, Jerry Nadeau, and Joe Nemechek.

Pattie’s best season was in 2012 when he joined forces with Bowyer. He guided the Kansas native to three wins, 10 top-five finishes, and 23 top-10s. They ended the year second in the championship standings behind Brad Keselowski.

Five years later, Pattie became Stenhouse’s crew chief. This partnership resulted in wins at both Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway, as well as a spot in the playoffs. Stenhouse ended the year 13th in the standings, which was a career-high.

Pattie Will Work With a Variety of Drivers

Now that Pattie moves back to the Craftsman Truck Series, he will prepare to join forces with a variety of drivers. He will guide the No. 51 team, which will serve as the “star car” of the organization.

As Busch explained during a press conference at Phoenix Raceway, he will have two main drivers during the 2023 season. Chase Purdy will run full-time in the No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado while Jack Wood will be the “anchor” of the No. 51 team.

Busch confirmed that he will also make his allowed five starts in the No. 51 Chevrolet. He will also share the entry with a variety of Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers that have expressed interest in making starts.

Pattie will work with all of these drivers while attempting to help them secure numerous wins in the Truck Series. He will also provide some expertise based on his extensive time in the Chevrolet family.

“As a racer, your ultimate goal is to be in a position where you can win races and the opportunity to work with Kyle and the other drivers on the No. 51 truck is one that I just couldn’t turn down,” Pattie said.

“I’ve known Kyle since the early 2000’s when I was his crew chief for his first handful of Busch Series races and the same determination that I saw from him back then as a driver I’ve witnessed from afar as he’s built the most successful team in the history of the Truck Series. I’m very excited for the chance to reunite with him and grateful that he has the confidence in me to come in and help carry on the winning tradition he has established, which I plan to do for many years to come.”