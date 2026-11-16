The family-dining restaurant chain Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will end its NASCAR sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing with the 2026 season concluded, the company confirmed Monday, according to a report by Sports Business Journal.

The decision closes a seven-season partnership and arrives six months after the death of Kyle Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion who drove the Cheddar’s-sponsored No. 8 Chevrolet.

“We’ve truly valued our time as part of the racing community,” Cheddar’s said in a statement confirming that the sponsorship will not continue in 2027. The statement does not mention Busch or give a reason for the departure.

Cheddar’s first joined RCR as a primary partner in 2020, when Tyler Reddick drove the No. 8 and the brand sponsored two races. The program grew to three primary races in 2021, and the company stayed on when Busch joined in 2023 before signing a multirace, multiyear renewal that December. For 2026, Cheddar’s had 10 primary races on the schedule, according to reporter Toby Christie.

Cheddar’s is a casual-dining chain founded in 1979 in Arlington, Texas, built around made-from-scratch comfort food at value prices. Darden Restaurants, based in Orlando, Florida, bought Cheddar’s for $780 million in cash in 2017 from the private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners. At the time, Cheddar’s operated 165 restaurants in 28 states.

Darden’s portfolio also includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V’s, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Chuy’s. Olive Garden has more than 930 locations, while LongHorn Steakhouse has more than 590.

Kyle Busch’s Death and Cheddar’s Exit From RCR

Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis on May 21 at age 41, his family said. The next day, RCR announced it would suspend use of the No. 8, reserving the number for Busch’s 11-year-old son, Brexton, and run the car as the No. 33 beginning with the Coca-Cola 600. Austin Hill, a full-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver, took over the seat.

Cheddar’s was not the only sponsor with a program built around Busch and the No. 8. RCR confirmed that a handful of those partners, including Rebel Bourbon, will not return in 2027, according to Sports Business Journal. Longtime sponsors such as United Rentals and Bennett are increasing their investment around Hill, who will drive the No. 33 full time next season. No extension of the Cheddar’s contract was announced before the end of the 2026 schedule.

RCR’s Cup program had struggled collectively over the previous two seasons, and Busch finished 21st in the 2025 standings without a win. On May 10, Busch finished eighth at Watkins Glen, where RCR put two entries inside the top 10 for the first time since the 2025 Chicago Street Race. He died 11 days later.

When NASCAR removed him from the standings, Busch had 217 points and stood 27th. The series later restored him in the final standings at 36th.

Hill ran the No. 33 for the rest of the season and finished 15th in the finale. Austin Dillon, who drives the No. 3 and is the grandson of team owner Richard Childress, finished 24th in the points standings without a win and with six top-10 finishes. No RCR driver finished higher than 24th in the final Cup standings. In the O’Reilly Series, Jesse Love finished second in points, and Hill placed 10th with two wins.

What Cheddar’s Exit Costs Richard Childress Racing

Neither side has disclosed the financial terms of the partnership. Industry estimates supply a range, however. Primary sponsors on competitive Cup cars pay between $125,000 and $500,000 per race, and full-season primary programs run from $12 million to $35 million.

Applied to the 10 races Cheddar’s held in 2026, those estimates put the value of its package between $1.25 million and $5 million, before the cost of promotions and in-store activation.

RCR and Busch’s family have agreed to keep selling Busch merchandise in 2027, and the No. 8 stays parked until Brexton Busch is ready to race.