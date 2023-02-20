Kyle Busch Showcases New Sponsor at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Busch is heading back to Auto Club Speedway in pursuit of his first NASCAR Cup Series win of 2023. He will showcase a new partner while taking on the two-mile track for the first time in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

Richard Childress Racing issued a press release on February 20 and announced that it had enhanced its partnership with Lucas Oil. This includes continued technical and development support for both Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines, as well as primary sponsorship on the No. 8 Chevrolet.

As part of the announcement, RCR revealed the scheme that Busch will use during the trip to Auto Club Speedway. He will have a blue Chevrolet Camaro with white door numbers and logos.

“RCR and ECR have benefited from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “We’re incredibly thankful to Lucas for all of the resources and expertise they provide to give us a competitive on-track advantage.”

RCR Drivers Have Previously Showcased Lucas Oil Schemes

Busch will have Lucas Oil as his primary partner for the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he will join the list of Richard Childress Racing drivers that have worked with the brand.

Current teammate Austin Dillon is another prominent example. He had Lucas Oil as his primary partner during a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2017. His scheme featured a black-and-white base with red logos and door numbers.

Similarly, Busch’s former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric also had a Lucas Oil scheme during a race at Dover Motor Speedway in 2019, his lone full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. His No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet had a red, white, and blue scheme that celebrated Lucas Oil’s 30th anniversary.

Busch Can Help Lucas Oil Achieve a Goal

Dillon was not able to take Lucas Oil to Victory Lane during the 2017 Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, nor was Hemric able to achieve this goal during the 2019 trip to Dover Motor Speedway.

Busch will now have the opportunity to deliver a standout performance at a track where he has achieved a significant amount of success. After all, Auto Club Speedway was the site of his first career Cup Series win in 2005 when he drove the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

The two-time Cup Series champion has celebrated 12 total wins at the California track — six in the Xfinity Series, two in the Craftsman Truck Series, and four in the Cup Series. This includes a season sweep during the 2010 Xfinity Series season and the 2019 Cup Series race.

The 2013 Cup Series race was also a standout event for Busch. He started fourth overall and went on to lead 125 of the 200 laps. He ultimately held off Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Joey Logano on the final run to the checkered flag.

Could Busch take Lucas Oil to Victory Lane? It’s possible considering that he has been consistent at the track throughout his career. He has made 23 starts with 16 top-10 finishes (69.6 percent) and 11 top-fives (47.8 percent).