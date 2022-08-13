Kyle Busch Has Big Plans for Brexton’s Move to NASCAR

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has big plans for the future. Kyle Busch has detailed how he will pass the figurative torch to his son, Brexton Busch, before he retires.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry met with members of the media during the race weekend at Richmond Raceway. He faced more questions about his ongoing contract negotiations for 2023 and explained that this next deal is very important for both him and Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“I’ve got six, seven, maybe eight more years if I play all this out perfectly,” Busch explained, quote courtesy of Toyota Racing. “Brexton and I, we share a truck when he turns 16 years old, when he’s 16 and 17. And then it’s his when he’s 18. And I’m done. I’m out. You know what I mean? Like that’s the perfect play.

“And so, if I can align all of that, you know, the runway does exist for a Busch. Obviously, he’s pretty talented. He wins a lot. He wins more than I do. I hear about it every day. So the runway for him — if you want to look at it that way — is 30 years plus, so you know he can carry on this legacy a hell of a lot longer than I will.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Brexton Has Already Achieved Considerable Success

As Busch noted, there are still several years remaining before Brexton is ready to take on the Truck Series while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He still has plenty of time to make more moves on the dirt tracks around the country.

Brexton has taken part in a jam-packed schedule since getting his first taste of racing, and he has already achieved quite a bit of success. Some of the examples are his five combined feature wins at Wayne County Speedway and Rush County Fairgrounds in 2022. Brexton also has runner-ups at US 24 Speedway.

Like his father, Brexton was able to quickly achieve success. He won his first race in September 2020, roughly one month after beginning his career. Per Sprint Source, he also won nine times at six different tracks during the 2021 season. Brexton has only continued this trend in 2022 while continuing to grow as a driver.

Busch Has Goals To Pursue Before Passing the Torch

Busch has plans in place to pass the torch to his son, but he isn’t ready to hang up his driving shoes. He has several years to pursue goals of his own before retiring from a full-time schedule in the Cup Series.

Chief among these goals is adding more wins to his total and winning another championship. Busch has 60 career wins at the top level of NASCAR, most among active drivers and ninth all-time. However, he is only one win ahead of Kevin Harvick after the trip to Michigan International Speedway. Adding more would put some distance between himself and his fellow champion.

Another important goal is linked to these wins. Busch is currently tied with Richard Petty for the most consecutive seasons with a win (18). If the Las Vegas native can win during the 2023 season, he will break the tie and set a new NASCAR record.

Of course, the most important goal is adding another championship trophy to the collection. Busch has two Cup Series titles, putting him in a tie with five other drivers. There are six drivers ahead of him that have three championships, one that has four (Jeff Gordon), and three that have seven.

There is no denying that Busch will become a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame after his career comes to an end. He has won 224 times across the three national series, and he has three championships also counting the 2009 Xfinity Series season. Adding more wins — and potentially — another championship would only make him more of a shoo-in.

READ NEXT: Brandonbilt Motorsports Signs New NASCAR Driver on Multi-Race Deal