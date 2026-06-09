Kyle Busch Predicted Denny Hamlin Would Catch Him in NASCAR Cup Series Wins – He Never Got to See It

Denny Hamlin reached a major NASCAR Cup Series milestone on Sunday, but the moment carried far more emotion than celebration. Just months after Kyle Busch predicted Hamlin would surpass his career total of NASCAR Cup Series wins, Busch’s unexpected death gave those words a new meaning. Earlier this season at Darlington Raceway, Busch openly acknowledged that Hamlin was likely to catch him on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list before the end of 2026.

According to reporting from Oscar Maung-Haley of the Daily Express, that prediction became reality at Michigan International Speedway when Hamlin earned his 63rd career victory. The win tied Busch for ninth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list and turned what could have been a celebration into a tribute to a former teammate whose impact on Hamlin’s career remains significant.

Denny Hamlin Levels with Kyle Busch on the NASCAR Cup Series Wins List

The story began months earlier when Busch was asked about Hamlin’s pursuit of his place on the NASCAR Cup Series wins list. Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with 63 career victories, believed Hamlin would reach the mark sooner rather than later.

“He’ll top it this year, I bet. Hopefully, I’ll get some more opportunities in the future to be able to do something with that. Otherwise, I’m at 63, and he’ll soon eclipse it.”

Busch’s comment honestly conveyed his perspective on the competitive landscape. At 41, he remained a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver but recognized Hamlin’s consistency and ability to keep winning races. The two drivers spent years together at Joe Gibbs Racing, building successful careers while sharing a competitive but respectful relationship.

That prediction became reality on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400 for his 63rd NASCAR Cup Series victory, matching Busch on the NASCAR Cup Series wins list.

Denny Hamlin Honors Kyle Busch After Emotional NASCAR Cup Series Victory

The milestone came only weeks after Busch died in May from complications of severe pneumonia that led to sepsis.

Following the race, Hamlin focused less on the achievement and more on the teammate who helped shape his career.

“Truthfully, I had to outlive him to tie him. He was an amazing teammate. He taught me so much at tracks like this. I just can’t say enough.”

Hamlin also paid tribute during the celebration. He carried a black No. 18 flag during his victory lap and wore a special hat honoring Busch.

“I just wanted to pay my respects to someone that I really did look up to and taught me so much as a teammate. There’s nothing we can say or do that’s gonna make his family feel better, but at least during that little time you can pay him the respects that he deserves.”

The tribute highlighted the bond the two drivers built during their years at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Busch’s Prediction Becomes a Lasting NASCAR Cup Series Memory

Hamlin also shared a humorous moment that reflected the competitive relationship between the two drivers.

“He would have been p—– today, absolutely,” Hamlin said with a bittersweet laugh. “But I would’ve said to him, ‘You’ll be around here longer. You’ll get me back.’”

Busch finished his career with 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins and 234 victories across NASCAR’s national series. His record of 102 Xfinity Series wins remains one of the sport’s most remarkable achievements.

Looking back, Busch’s prediction that Hamlin would reach his total on the NASCAR Cup Series wins list became one of the most significant comments he made during his final season. Hamlin now sits tied with Busch on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list and could move ahead with another victory later this season.

For one afternoon at Michigan International Speedway, however, the focus was not on records or rankings. Hamlin’s victory served as both a personal accomplishment and a public tribute to a driver who helped define an era of NASCAR Cup Series racing.