NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway Takes Dark Turn as Christopher Bell Suffers Injury Scare

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway took a dramatic turn Sunday when Christopher Bell suffered wrist and ankle injuries in one of the hardest crashes of the day. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was battling near the front of the field during the FireKeepers Casino 400 when contact with Chase Elliott sent his No. 20 Toyota hard into the outside wall.

The impact damaged the SAFER barrier and forced a lengthy red-flag stoppage at Michigan International Speedway. While Bell exited the car under his own power, the crash raised concerns about his condition heading into next weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

The incident also affected the NASCAR Cup Series standings, as both Bell and Elliott were forced out of contention at Michigan International Speedway.

Christopher Bell Crash Shakes NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan International Speedway

The accident happened on Lap 148 shortly after a restart at Michigan International Speedway.

Christopher Bell was racing side-by-side with Chase Elliott for second place behind race leader William Byron. As they entered Turn 3, Elliott got loose on the bottom lane and made contact with Bell.

The contact sent Bell’s Toyota into the outside SAFER barrier at a steep angle and high speed. Elliott’s Chevrolet also slammed into the wall moments later.

Bell’s car briefly rode along the wall with visible flames before coming to rest on the apron. The damage to the SAFER barrier was significant enough that NASCAR officials stopped the NASCAR Cup Series race for 20 minutes and 31 seconds while repairs were completed.

Bell was evaluated at the infield care center before being released. He did not speak with reporters after the race.

Joe Gibbs later provided an update on the condition of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

“We’re going to continue tonight. When he gets home, we’re going to make sure that he gets everything he needs to get there, whatever it might be. And then we’ll just have to kind of wait. It’s his wrist and his ankle. We’re just going to have to wait.”

Chase Elliott Accepts Responsibility for Michigan International Speedway Incident

After leaving the care center, Elliott accepted blame for the crash that altered the outcome of the NASCAR Cup Series race.

“It was totally my fault, and I feel really bad for (Christopher) Bell, just taking him out. I was trying to run the bottom, make use of our fresh tires, and at least get to second, I was hoping, and stay side-by-side with him, and just got in there and got free.”

“I thought I was going to spin and was kind of committing to spinning out. As soon as I was committed to spinning, it just hooked up and, unfortunately, sent Christopher into the wall really hard and me shortly thereafter. We were just racing really hard. I thought it was a turning point in the race to make something happen, but just stepped over the line and paid for it.”

Following the crash at Michigan International Speedway, Elliott walked over to Bell and the two shared a brief conversation before undergoing medical evaluations.

NASCAR Cup Series Turns Attention to Pocono After Michigan International Speedway Wreck

The crash resulted in DNFs for both Bell and Elliott, dealing a blow to their NASCAR Cup Series points totals.

Bell has been one of the top performers in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, making the incident a significant setback for Joe Gibbs Racing. The team will continue to monitor his wrist and ankle injuries throughout the week.

Joe Gibbs Racing has not confirmed whether Christopher Bell will compete at Pocono Raceway, as the team continues to evaluate his condition and pursue medical clearance.

Despite the severity of the crash at Michigan International Speedway, both drivers walked away from their vehicles. The incident also highlighted the effectiveness of NASCAR’s SAFER barriers and modern safety systems.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway, attention will remain on Bell’s recovery following one of the most significant crashes at Michigan International Speedway this season.