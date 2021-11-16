Corey LaJoie & Wife Kelly Expecting Second Child

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Corey LaJoie has dropped some major news. The driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro announced that he and his wife Kelly are expecting their second child.

LaJoie tweeted the announcement photo on Tuesday, November 16. He and Kelly sat side-by-side with smiles on their faces and several colorful flowers behind them. In their hands was an ultrasound photo confirming that they are expecting. LaJoie also announced that the due date is May 2022.

LaJoie party of 4! Coming May 2022 #s7ackingdiapers pic.twitter.com/9OqOQcvUmk — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) November 16, 2021

The child will be the second for the LaJoie family. They previously welcomed son Levi Ronnie in March 2020, who has since become a key part of LaJoie’s career. The infant recently helped the Cup Series driver film a commercial for Dorman Products. Now Levi will become a big brother in May 2022.

LaJoie Used a Similar Announcement for Levi

The photo of LaJoie and Kelly with the ultrasound is not the first time that the NASCAR driver has made a pregnancy announcement in a simple and direct manner. He previously revealed on October 1, 2019, that they were expecting their first child with a similar post on social media.

LaJoie tweeted out a photo that showed him holding up an ultrasound with a stunned look on his face. Kelly, for comparison, had a massive smile to show her excitement. LaJoie captioned the image with “Stacking Diapers.”

While LaJoie created headlines with the pregnancy announcement, Kelly clarified that a multitude of people had already heard the big news. She said on Instagram that LaJoie had already told his coworkers at Go Fas Racing.

“[Bundle of Joie] coming April 2020!⁣” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Finally almost out of the first trimester woes, and can announce it to the world ( despite the fact [Corey LaJoie] has already told 3/4 of the garage)⁣.”

The Cup Series veteran brought back the hashtag for the second pregnancy announcement. However, he made one significant change. LaJoie wrote “s7acking diapers” while referencing both his car number and his podcast, “Stacking Pennies.”

Multiple NASCAR Drivers Have Made Major Personal Announcements

He got his daddy’s hairline. 😂 https://t.co/pDaepdU5CW — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) October 15, 2021

LaJoie’s announcement continues a streak of big announcements from NASCAR Cup Series drivers. One announced a proposal, LaJoie announced that he and Kelly are expecting, and another revealed the birth of his first child.

Rookie of the Year Chase Briscoe kicked off the fall with the announcement that he and his wife Marissa had welcomed their first child together. Briscoe confirmed that he had already taken hundreds of photos of the newborn while embracing the big changes in his life.

“What a journey to get to this point, so much heartbreak, and even at the end after 36 hours of labor and a c section he’s finally here,” Briscoe tweeted on October 2. “Love you so much already Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. turned heads prior to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. He posted a series of photos on Twitter on November 5, which showed him on bended knee at Cathedral Rock outside of Sedona, Ariz. He proposed to girlfriend Madyson, who said yes. The two then celebrated with glasses of champagne.

