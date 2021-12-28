Parker Kligerman Confirms Part-Time Return to Truck Series

Parker Kligerman has confirmed that he will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He will run a part-time schedule in 2022, surpassing 100 career starts in the process.

The driver/NBC Sports analyst provided the confirmation on Monday, December 27. He shut down rumors that he will run full-time in one of the three national series but confirmed on Twitter that he will be back in some capacity in 2022. Kligerman said that he has plans to run eight to 12 races for Henderson Motorsports.

Kligerman made 11 starts in the Truck Series during the 2021 season, all for Henderson Motorsports. He drove the No. 75 entry to five top-10 finishes and a pair of fifth-place finishes at Watkins Glen International and Darlington Raceway. Kligerman also made a one-off start in the Cup Series for Gaunt Brothers Racing, a 20th-place run at Kansas Speedway.

Kligerman did not reveal which races will feature him in the No. 75 entry. However, Talladega Superspeedway is a likely option considering his six previous starts and two trips to Victory Lane. Daytona International Speedway is another likely option after Kligerman made five previous starts with one top-five finish.

Kligerman Made His Truck Series Debut in 2010

Kligerman perennially remains at the center of Silly Season questions due to his success in limited Truck Series starts. He has only run two full-time seasons during his career, but he has reached Victory Lane twice while posting a total of 44 top-10 finishes and 19 top-fives.

Kligerman made his Truck Series debut in 2010 for Brad Keselowski Racing, and he quickly made a memorable impact. His lone start resulted in a ninth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, as well as a full-time season with the team in 2011 and a part-time season in 2012.

BKR released Kligerman from his duties as driver of the No. 29 midway through the 2012 season, so he finished out the year with Red Horse Racing. Kligerman reached Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway after landing with a new team, and he ended the year a career-best fifth in points.

Kligerman Added a Second Win During the 2017 Season

A big win for a small team. Parker Kligerman takes the No. 75 machine to Victory Lane as the field crashes behind him at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/vXhDCE34GS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 14, 2017

While he has not competed full-time in any series since the 2012 season, Kligerman has continued to produce in limited trips to the track. He has made 50 starts from 2013-2021 for a variety of teams and added another win to his resume.

Kligerman returned to Victory Lane during the 2017 season, his first official with Henderson Motorsports after a DNQ at Talladega Superspeedway in 2016. Kligerman made a total of seven starts in the No. 75 entry and only had two finishes outside of the top 10 — Atlanta Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway.

Kligerman’s best run was his return to Talladega Superspeedway. He qualified 14th overall in the Toyota Tundra and raced his way to the front of the pack with a push from Grant Enfinger. He took the white flag ahead of Christopher Bell and Enfinger as several drivers wrecked behind him, bringing out the caution flag that ended the race. Kligerman took his final lap and reached Victory Lane for the second time at Talladega Superspeedway.

