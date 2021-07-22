Kyle Busch Celebrates NASCAR Break Twerking in the Bahamas

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is living large during the two-week, mid-season break. Kyle Busch is down in the Bahamas with his family and friends, soaking up the sunshine and enjoying some adult beverages. He has provided a considerable amount of information to his followers on social media, which includes a video of him twerking.

Samantha Busch posted a Reel on Instagram that showed her husband celebrating the first day of his vacation. He had his back to the camera while twerking in front of a beach chair. The Offspring’s “Pretty Fly for a White Guy” served as the soundtrack of the clip. Samantha referenced the amount of alcohol that Busch ingested prior to the video with some fitting hashtag choices.

Things I didn’t expect to see today: -Kyle Busch twerking

-Kyle Busch twerking to The Offspring pic.twitter.com/3Vr6OhxjUU — jules☀️ (@jul13_48) July 21, 2021

The video of Busch twerking was not the only one that sparked comments on social media. The veteran driver also posted a video on Instagram showing himself and some friends taking shots before showing off their dance skills. Busch labeled the celebration as “KFB Summer,” referencing a nickname that he spawned after a 2020 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch Held a ‘Press Conference’ After a ‘Run-In’ With the Law

The two-time Cup Series champion turned heads on Instagram when he posted a series of videos on his social media. He and his friends traveled in a golf cart late at night with a police officer seemingly chasing them. Another clip on Instagram showed the officer pulled up behind the stopped cart.

Busch did not provide any further updates from the evening, but he returned to social media on Thursday, July 22. Busch sat down in his Rowdy energy gear for an impromptu press conference. He answered some questions about his vacation without providing details about the alleged incident with law enforcement.

“Everything is great in paradise. We love it, it’s beautiful,” Busch said before a “reporter” cut him off to ask a question about law enforcement. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver simply responded that “things did get a little rowdy” last night. Busch capped off the short “media availability” by saying that he was only present so he doesn’t get fined.

Busch ‘Provided a Look’ at the Police Officer’s Vehicle

KFB did not stop with his press conference. He had more fun on social media, providing a glimpse of the “police officer” that pursued him and his friends on the night of July 21. He tweeted out a photo showing a Toyota Camry TRD pace car with police flashers on the roof.

The photo referenced a moment from the early portions of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Shortly after spinning in the rain and destroying the rear of the No. 18 JGR Toyota Camry, Busch showcased his frustration with NASCAR and the decision to send the drivers out onto the 1.058-mile oval. He pulled up behind the pace car and hit it with his stock car, causing damage to the rear bumper.

According to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, NASCAR officials said after the race that they would examine the situation and make a decision about whether to fine Busch or punish him in any way. The sanctioning body ultimately decided that the incident didn’t warrant any consequences. Though Busch jokingly implied that the pace car headed to the Bahamas seeking to even the score.

