Kyle Busch’s Wife Breaks Silence After NASCAR Legend’s Death

Samantha Busch has broken her silence following the death of her husband, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, sharing an emotional message that described her family’s hearts as “absolutely shattered” while thanking fans for their support.

The message marks Samantha’s first public statement since Busch’s sudden death on May 21 and offers a deeply personal look at how she and the couple’s two children have navigated the tragedy.

Kyle Busch collapsed while testing inside a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, N.C., on May 20 and was rushed to a Charlotte hospital, according to a report by The Associated Press. He died the following day at 41.

“As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Samantha wrote on Instagram. “The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”

The official cause of death, per a death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, was hemorrhagic shock and disseminated intravascular coagulation — a consequence of bacterial pneumonia that had progressed into full sepsis. Busch had been dealing with the pneumonia for days or possibly weeks before his collapse.

“Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people,” Samantha continued in her post. “From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. Thank you for loving our family so well. Thank you for loving Kyle. Thank you for honoring him.”

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Career and Legacy

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion accumulated 234 victories across NASCAR’s top three national touring series — the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series — during a career spanning more than two decades. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell, speaking at a May 24 tribute at Charlotte Motor Speedway, said Busch “competed like he had something to prove every single race, when in reality he had already proven everything,” as quoted by People.

He is survived by Samantha and their two children: son Brexton, 11, and daughter Lennix, 4. Three days before his collapse, Kyle posted a birthday tribute for Brexton on Instagram, his final social media update.

Richard Childress Racing confirmed it will not assign the No. 8 car to another driver, reserving the number for Brexton should he reach the Cup level, according to USA Today.

Samantha and Her Children Since Kyle Busch’s Death

Samantha and her children made their first public appearance at the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, a race Kyle had been scheduled to run. Kyle’s parents, Tom and Gaye Busch, and his older brother, NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch, were also present, according to a New York Post report.

NASCAR’s joint statement with the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing called Kyle “a future Hall of Famer” and “a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”

“We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful,” Samantha wrote to close her Instagram message.

No public plans for a memorial service have yet been announced.