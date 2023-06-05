Busch Has 1 More Goal for World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Busch delivered a Cup Series win at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4. Now, he has another goal for the 1.25-mile track outside of St. Louis — win in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Busch entered the weekend with one career win at WWT Raceway, which he secured in the Xfinity Series. He took care of business in the Cup Series race while leading a race-high 121 laps. The only event left to check off is in the Truck Series. Though there is a matter of eligibility to worry about.

“Depends on the rules and regulations and stipulations of locking me out,” Busch said in his post-win press conference. “This was a Triple Truck Challenge race. I can’t run in those. It’s a matter of being able to open up the playbook to have more races to choose from. It’s limited on which ones I’m allowed to go do.

“Years ago I was slated to run a Late Model race or something, I think it got canceled or something. I don’t know what it was. Didn’t get a chance to do that one either, but that would have been fun.”

WWT Raceway Has Regularly Hosted the Bonus Program

As Busch mentioned, WWT Raceway has been the host of Triple Truck Challenge races that award $50,000 to the winner. Full-time Cup Series and full-time Xfinity Series drivers are not allowed to compete in these events that take place at three different tracks each season.

WWT Raceway first hosted a Triple Truck Challenge event in 2019 as Ross Chastain won the bonus money. The bonus program continued with Sheldon Creed winning in 2020, Corey Heim winning in 2022, and Grant Enfinger winning in 2023.

The only time in recent seasons that WWT Raceway did not host a Triple Truck Challenge was in 2021. Though this particular event kicked off the opening round of the playoffs. Busch was still not eligible to suit up for the race as Creed won once again at the 1.25-mile track.

Busch Will Continue Contending at WWT Raceway

Will Busch ever get a chance to compete at World Wide Technology Raceway in the Truck Series? That depends on how NASCAR lays out the schedule. If the track hosts the Triple Truck Challenge or a playoff race, Busch will not be eligible.

Regardless of what happens in the third-tier series, Busch will likely continue contending at the 1.25-mile track. After all, he scored three top-10 finishes, two top-fives, and one win in three Xfinity Series starts at WWT Raceway.

Busch also led the most laps in both Cup Series starts at the track. He finished second in 2022 after leading 66 laps in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, and he won in 2023 for Richard Childress Racing after leading 121 laps.

“I don’t know what that really is,” Busch said. “I’ve been fast here back in the Xfinity days when I raced with JGR, and the Hendrick days, I think we had top-five runs here. Something like that. This has always been a good place for me.

“Always fun to come out to Gateway and the St. Louis area and have a good race. Not sure exactly what it is or what makes me run well here. It’s a fun place to race, so you just go out there and attack it and enjoy it.”