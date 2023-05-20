A Possible $500K Is on the Line for Truck Series Drivers

The trip to North Wilkesboro Speedway is complete, and the stage is set for a unique stretch of the Craftsman Truck Series schedule. The drivers will battle for a chance to win a prize worth $500,000.

The money is made possible through the Triple Truck Challenge. This bonus program lasts three races, and it pays $50,000 to the winner of each event on the schedule. If one driver wins two races, they will capture $150,000. If they can win all three Triple Truck Challenge events, they will walk away with $500,000.

The Triple Truck Challenge will kick off with the May 26 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will continue on June 3 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The June 23 race at Nashville Superspeedway will round out the bonus program.

One important note about this program is that only select drivers are eligible. Full-time Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers can not compete in the TTC. It is only eligible for full-time Truck Series drivers or those that don’t have a full-time ride in one of the other two national series.

World Wide Technology Raceway Has Hosted Multiple TTC Events

WWT Raceway, the 1.25-mile track outside of St. Louis, has been on the Truck Series schedule since Rick Carelli’s win in 1998. The venue has hosted multiple Triple Truck Challenge events during this stretch. Though they have all been in recent seasons.

The first TTC event at WWT Raceway (2019) featured Ross Chastain winning in a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet. Sheldon Creed then captured the bonus for GMS Racing in 2020. The track did not host a TTC event in 2021, but it returned in 2022 as Corey Heim captured the $50,000 bonus for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

2019 was the first season of the TTC, and it added extra intrigue to the Truck Series races. Since its creation, there have been numerous drivers that have celebrated with a briefcase full of money. Greg Biffle, Parker Kligerman, Creed, Chastain, Heim, and Brett Moffitt are only some of the examples.

However, none of these drivers have been able to collect the biggest prize of all. They haven’t won all three races and increased the amount of money to $500,000. Creed is the only one to come close. He won twice in 2020 and captured $150,000, but then-teammate Zane Smith won the second race of the stretch to capture a bonus of his own.

The TTC Schedule Will Impact the Charlotte Race

With the TTC kicking off at Charlotte Motor Speedway, this sets the stage for a Truck Series regular winning an important race. This will mark a significant change considering that Cup Series drivers have recently made the headlines at the intermediate track.

Chastain was the most recent Truck Series winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He took advantage of a late crash featuring Ryan Preece and Carson Hocevar, and he took the Niece Motorsports Chevrolet to Victory Lane.

Chastain’s win was the fourth by a Cup Series regular in the past six Truck Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch won in 2017 and 2019 while Chase Elliott won in 2020. The only Truck Series regulars to win in this stretch were Johnny Sauter in 2018 and John Hunter Nemechek in 2021.