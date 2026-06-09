Pocono Raceway Honors Late NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch with Walk of Fame Induction

Pocono Raceway has honored late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch with a permanent place on its Walk of Fame ahead of the 2026 NASCAR race weekend. The track announced Tuesday that Busch’s tribute marker has been installed in a landscaped area dedicated to some of the sport’s biggest names.

The black stone marker features “#18 Kyle Busch” and sits near the memorial for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The tribute comes less than three weeks after Busch died on May 21 at age 41 due to complications from bacterial pneumonia that led to sepsis and other medical issues. His death shocked the NASCAR community and sparked tributes from fans, drivers, teams, and race tracks across the country.

Kyle Busch Added to Pocono Raceway Walk of Fame

The new Walk of Fame marker recognizes Kyle Busch’s long and successful history at Pocono Raceway. Busch won eight NASCAR national series races at the 2.5-mile track during his career, including four NASCAR Cup Series victories.

His Cup wins at Pocono came in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. One of his most notable victories came in the 2019 Pocono 400 when he earned the 55th Cup Series win of his career, tying Rusty Wallace for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list at the time.

Pocono Raceway shared a message alongside the announcement.

“Forever Rowdy. Kyle Busch has been added to our Pocono Walk of Fame. 8 NASCAR National Series Wins at Pocono. 2-Time Cup Series Champion. All-Time winningest NASCAR National Series Driver. Thank You for the memories, Kyle — You will be missed.”

Forever Rowdy. Kyle Busch has been added to our Pocono Walk of Fame. 8 NASCAR National Series Wins at Pocono.

2-Time Cup Series Champion.

All-Time winningest NASCAR National Series Driver. Thank You for the memories, Kyle – You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/y4Ddca7Xgu — Pocono Raceway (@PoconoRaceway) June 9, 2026

The tribute allows fans attending the June 12-14 NASCAR weekend to visit the memorial and pay their respects.

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Legacy Remains Unmatched

Kyle Busch has established one of the most remarkable careers in NASCAR history. During more than two decades in the sport, he collected a record 234 combined victories across NASCAR’s three national series.

The NASCAR legend won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. He later continued his career with Richard Childress Racing.

Known for his aggressive driving style and ability to compete in multiple series, Busch became one of the most recognizable figures in NASCAR. He earned victories at nearly every major track on the schedule and regularly competed in Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series events during the same race weekends.

His accomplishments made him the winningest driver in NASCAR national series history, a record that still stands today.

Pocono Raceway and NASCAR Community Remember Kyle Busch

Pocono Raceway expressed its sadness following Busch’s passing and described him as one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen. The Walk of Fame addition serves as a lasting reminder of his impact on the track and throughout NASCAR.

Many of Busch’s most memorable performances came at Pocono Raceway, where he consistently mastered the unique challenges of the triangular circuit. His victories helped establish him as one of the track’s most successful drivers of the modern era.

The NASCAR community has continued to honor Busch in the weeks since his death. Drivers, teams, and fans have shared tributes celebrating his achievements and influence on the sport. He is survived by his wife, Samantha, his son, Brexton, and his brother, Kurt Busch, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The new Walk of Fame marker ensures Kyle Busch’s connection to Pocono Raceway will remain visible for future generations of NASCAR fans. As visitors gather at the track this weekend, the tribute stands as a permanent reminder of a driver whose accomplishments helped shape NASCAR history.