NASCAR Champ Kyle Larson Gets Honest on Hendrick’s Snickers Dig at Denny Hamlin

Kyle Larson called Hendrick Motorsports’ Snickers post aimed at Denny Hamlin a fun jab at the end of a title run, and said team owner Rick Hendrick takes criticism of his organization personally.

Larson, who locked up his third NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, spoke Tuesday about the social media barb his team sent one day after the clincher, at a media availability prior to the NASCAR Awards ceremony in Miami.

Hamlin’s Snickers Comment and Hendrick’s Reply

Hamlin, then the championship front-runner, made his remark in late July as Hendrick’s four drivers stumbled through three straight races without a top-10. It played off the candy brand’s ad campaign about people not acting like themselves when hungry — and needing only to eat a Snickers bar to get back to normal.

“They need to have a Snickers,” Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “When I see William Byron in 12th, that’s mind-boggling to me.”

After Larson won it all, Hendrick Motorsports posted a photo from Homestead’s Victory Lane showing Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels biting into Snickers bars beside the Bill France Cup. The caption read, “Feeling like ourselves again.”

“Hopefully he takes it in fun. I think that’s what it was meant to be. I totally forgot about those comments, but Rick, he’s on TikTok and all social media, so anything that’s said about Hendrick Motorsports, he sees and he takes to heart,” Larson said Tuesday, as quoted by Fox Sports‘ Bob Pockrass.

“So, yeah, I know it pissed him off. But it was cool for us to have the Chase that we did and then get to poke some fun back at him,” Larson added.

Pockrass then raised Hendrick’s post-race remarks about information sharing within Chevrolet.

“Yeah. Like I said, I think Rick pays attention, and he takes it personally, which he should. I think nobody knows more about what happens inside of Hendrick Motorsports and Chevy than Rick Hendrick. So I think when he hears people talk like they know all the facts, it probably rubs him the wrong way,” Larson said.

Pockrass also asked whether Hendrick ever sends him TikToks.

“Oh, yeah. He sent me a funny one, I’m not sure, Saturday night maybe before the race. It was like the Hendrick Motorsports drivers showing up to the race, and we’re vibing and dancing to some music. So, yeah, he sends me more funny stuff,” Larson said.

Kyle Larson’s Championship Season and Homestead Clincher

Larson, 34, drove the No. 5 Chevrolet through a 26-race regular season without a win, entering the Chase on a 51-race drought as the No. 7 seed.

He snapped it at World Wide Technology Raceway in the second Chase race, then won at Kansas Speedway while leading 235 laps. At Talladega Superspeedway, he rallied from 11th on the final lap for his first career superspeedway victory. Larson entered Homestead with a 67-point cushion over Christopher Bell and a 70-point edge on Hamlin.

Larson clinched his third Cup Series title at the end of Stage 1, finishing fourth after a caution for Chase Briscoe’s engine failure. Bell placed third and Hamlin sixth, ending both drivers’ title hopes. Larson called the early clincher “a little anticlimactic” on his team radio and finished 12th as Ryan Blaney took the win.

Hamlin offered his congratulations to Larson, saying the No. 5 team “deserve everything.”

The championship made Larson the first back-to-back Cup champion since Jimmie Johnson, who won five straight from 2006 to 2010. He is the 11th driver with three titles, and the win gave Hendrick Motorsports a record 16th championship.