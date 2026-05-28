Kyle Larson Says He Was ‘Very Proud’ Watching Son Comfort Brexton Busch

One quiet moment between two young boys became one of the most emotional images from NASCAR’s heartbreaking weekend honoring Kyle Busch.

As tributes unfolded before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, cameras captured Kyle Larson’s son Owen walking over to Brexton Busch and placing an arm around him during an emotional moment honoring Brexton’s late father.

The interaction spread rapidly across social media, with many NASCAR fans calling it one of the most powerful scenes of the entire weekend.

Now, Larson himself is opening up about what it meant to witness the moment firsthand.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Larson admitted seeing Owen instinctively comfort Brexton left him emotional.

@entertainmenttonight Kyle Larson was proud of his 11-year-old son, Owen, for comforting Brexton during NASCAR’s emotional tribute to his father, Kyle Busch, at the Coca-Cola 600.⁠ ⁠ Busch died last week at age 41 following complications from pneumonia that turned into sepsis. ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight – Entertainment Tonight

“When Owen went over to put his arm around Brexton, that made me very proud of him,” Larson said. “To see the emotion on. Owen’s face when he came back over, it was also a proud moment because you don’t know how an 11-year-old is going to kind of grasp the situation and understand all that has happened and the pain that they’re going through.”

Larson added that he was equally proud of Brexton for the strength he showed throughout NASCAR’s emotional tribute weekend.

“I was also very proud of Brexton in how he was staying strong right then; you could tell. It gave my heart a lot of comfort.”

Emotional Moment Resonated Across NASCAR

The interaction unfolded during an emotional pre-race tribute ceremony honoring Busch’s legacy at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Brexton Busch spent much of the weekend surrounded by family members, NASCAR executives, drivers and longtime friends as the sport continued mourning one of its biggest modern stars.

But it was the simple moment between two young boys — both deeply connected to NASCAR families — that many fans found hardest to shake.

Videos and photos of Owen comforting Brexton rapidly circulated online Sunday night and throughout the week, with thousands of fans praising the gesture.

Many pointed out that despite the fierce on-track rivalry between Larson and Busch over the years, the moment served as a reminder of the close relationships that still exist throughout the NASCAR garage.

Larson and Busch Families Have Long NASCAR History

Larson and Busch spent years battling one another at the highest level of stock car racing.

Both drivers became Cup Series champions. Both built reputations as generational talents capable of winning in virtually anything they drove.

Their sons have also become familiar faces within the NASCAR world through youth racing and regular appearances at tracks across the country.

That history made Sunday’s emotional interaction feel even more personal for many longtime NASCAR fans.

Throughout the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway became the emotional center of NASCAR as tributes honoring Busch continued across every series.

Drivers wore memorial decals, moments of silence were held and emotional speeches played throughout the race weekend.

But for many watching at home, the image of Owen Larson quietly comforting Brexton Busch became one of the defining moments from NASCAR’s emotional farewell weekend.