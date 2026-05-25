WATCH: Kyle Larson’s Son Comforts Brexton Busch During Emotional Kyle Busch Tribute

The NASCAR community has spent the past three days grieving the shocking death of Kyle Busch. But on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one emotional moment between two young boys stopped fans in their tracks.

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600, cameras captured Kyle Larson’s son Owen Larson walking over to comfort Brexton Busch during a pre-race tribute honoring his late father.

The brief interaction quickly exploded across social media, with fans praising the young Larson for showing compassion during one of the hardest moments imaginable for the Busch family.

One viral post summed up the reaction perfectly: “Kyle Larson you raised one hell of a kid.”

The moment unfolded as Brexton stood alongside his mother, Samantha Busch, during an emotional ceremony honoring one of the biggest stars in NASCAR history.

Brexton Busch Shows Incredible Strength During Tribute

While much of the attention online centered around Owen Larson comforting Brexton, many fans also noticed how composed Brexton himself appeared throughout the ceremony.

During remarks from NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell, Brexton was repeatedly seen standing beside his mother, Samantha, hugging her and comforting family members while the speedway honored his father’s legacy.

Samantha appeared visibly emotional throughout the tribute, while Brexton — at just 11 years old — carried himself with remarkable strength in front of a packed Charlotte crowd and a national television audience.

The emotional scenes hit especially hard for NASCAR fans because Brexton has become such a familiar presence around the garage over the years.

Whether celebrating in Victory Lane with his father, racing himself in youth divisions, or appearing in family social media videos, Brexton grew up in front of the NASCAR community.

That made Sunday night’s tribute feel deeply personal for many across the sport.

Busch’s brother, NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch, was also in attendance alongside the brothers’ parents, Tom and Gaye Busch, as the NASCAR community rallied around the family during the emotional tribute.

NASCAR Fans React to Viral Owen Larson Moment

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions after the clip of Owen Larson comforting Brexton began circulating online.

Many praised the Larson family, while others pointed to the deeper bond shared throughout the NASCAR garage — even between longtime competitors.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch spent years battling aggressively on the racetrack for wins, championships, and bragging rights. But Sunday night served as another reminder that NASCAR’s relationships often extend far beyond competition.

For many fans, the interaction between the two boys became one of the defining moments of the weekend.

Charlotte Weekend Filled With Kyle Busch Tributes

Charlotte Motor Speedway has become the emotional center of NASCAR’s grieving process this weekend.

The track opened Coca-Cola 600 weekend with multiple tributes honoring Busch, including moments of silence, memorial graphics, speeches, and video tributes celebrating his legendary career.

Busch remains one of the most successful drivers in Charlotte history and one of the winningest drivers NASCAR has ever seen.

But amid all the speeches and ceremonies, it was the simple moment between Owen Larson and Brexton Busch that resonated most deeply with many fans watching at home.

Because in a sport built on fierce competition, Sunday night also showed the human side of NASCAR.