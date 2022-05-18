Larry McReynolds Adds Another Race to Broadcast Schedule

America’s Crew Chief is getting back in the FOX Sports booth for another Cup Series event. Larry McReynolds is joining Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer for the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The exhibition race with the $1 million prize will be the third event overall that McReynolds has called from the booth. He previously joined Bowyer and Joy for the Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway. He then returned for the Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, which Chase Elliott won to secure his spot in the playoffs.

The annual All-Star Race will be a fitting return for McReynolds. He will be able to provide crucial information about tire strategy, pit stops, and the unique format that features four stages with the first three winners securing a spot at the front of the pack for the final run to the checkered flag.

McReynolds Has Another Opportunity To Mingle

Drivers to win the #NASCAR All-Star Race and the Cup Series championship in the same season. pic.twitter.com/yLbEDzCvPx — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 18, 2022

There are multiple reasons why McReynolds made the decision to return to the booth in 2022 for certain events. Chief among them is that one of the FOX Sports executives personally called and asked him to consider it.

Another reason is that McReynolds had the opportunity to do something that he loves. He was able to get back in the garage and spend time talking to crew chiefs, drivers, and members of the various teams. This access gave him even more information that he could use during the broadcasts.

“Just to be able to walk in that garage on Saturday morning and talk to Adam Stevens and Rodney Childers and Jeremy Bullins and Aric Almirola. There’s just no substitute for that,” McReynolds told Heavy ahead of the Dover race.

McReynolds will have this opportunity again, and he will use it to get information about a unique race on the schedule. He will find out exactly how much each team knows about the All-Star Race format and how they plan to pursue success.

Denny Hamlin Weighed in About the Rotating Analyst Spot

FOX Sports has utilized a rotating third chair throughout the 2022 Cup Series season. There have been several different guests that have provided insight into the action on the track, ranging from drivers to crew chiefs and a vice president of competition for a championship-winning organization. The viewers and the industry members have responded by listing some of their favorites.

McReynolds and Matt Kenseth both drove rave reviews for different reasons. Kenseth showcased a dry sense of humor and a driver’s perspective while McReynolds provided information about strategy, fuel windows, and tire wear as only he could.

Denny Hamlin is among those that voiced support for specific analysts despite not hearing them in real-time. He is otherwise occupied by trying to win races and secure a spot in the playoffs. However, Hamlin voiced his support for one particular guest analyst, Jamie McMurray.

“Dear @NASCARONFOX, Hire @jamiemcmurray to be in the booth for the rest of the year and 2023 also,” Hamlin tweeted on May 16. “The mix of his knowledge of the sport and his analysis of what’s going on on the track is exactly what we need. Thank you.”

