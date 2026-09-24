Legacy Motor Club Pairs Riley Herbst With Jeremy Bullins

The NASCAR Silly Season continued this week, this time on top of the pit box.

Just days after RFK Racing announced Brad Keselowski’s crew chief Jeremy Bullins was departing the team, the longtime NASCAR Cup Series crew chief already announced his new deal.

Bullins, who has 10 Cup wins to his name, will be joining Legacy Motor Club to spearhead the team’s new third entry, driven by Riley Herbst.

“Jeremy Bullins’ experience and leadership are exactly what we need on the No. 84,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club. “He has a proven record of success at every level of NASCAR, but what truly sets him apart is his ability to develop talent, build winning cultures, and embrace innovation. Pairing him with Riley creates a strong foundation for the No. 84 team to compete, evolve, and achieve long-term success.”

Bullins will officially take over the No. 84 team beginning in 2027, though work will already commence to build the new third full-time entry.

“Jeremy is a very respected and successful figure in this sport, and we are thrilled to have him leading the No. 84 program,” said Jacob Canter, SVP, Sporting Director of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “His experience building race-winning teams and his ability to develop drivers makes him an outstanding fit for Riley and for what we are building with the No. 84. Jeremy’s also an organizational thinker who will contribute to LEGACY’s overall program to the benefit of Riley’s teammates in the No. 42 and No. 43.”

Why Is Jeremy Bullins Good For Riley Herbst?

Bullins is a prove winner, and Herbst is on the upswing. 2026 has been a steady improvement for Herbst at 23XI Racing. He has three top 10s in his sophomore year in the Cup Series, with the No. 35 car also having stronger qualifying sessions.

“Jeremy brings a level of experience and a track record that speaks for itself,” said Herbst, driver of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. “Having someone who has won races and built teams at the highest level of this sport alongside me gives me a lot of confidence heading into 2027. I’m looking forward to getting to work together and building something special with the No. 84 team.”

Bullins is just as excited.

“I’m very excited to get the opportunity to work with everyone at Legacy Motor Clubs with everything that is being built here,”Bullins, crew chief of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, said. “There are a lot of positive things happening at the team. I was excited to meet Riley Herbst and see how passionate he is about racing, so I’m excited to give him some leadership to hopefully provide him a good opportunity in 2027.”

Jeremy Bullins’ By The Numbers

Bullins is seen as a tenacious leader in the garage, one who nearly led Keselowski to a second championship in 2020. Bullins has won races with Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Harrison Burton. At RFK, Keselowski did not win with him, but he earned eight top fives and 19 top 10s over the last two years. Keselowski has only won one race since he became co-owner of RFK Racing.

He is largely responsible for Blaney’s development into a championship contender, as well, with both Penske and Wood Brothers Racing.