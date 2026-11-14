Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar Steal the Show in Wild Offseason Race

Apparently, one week away from racing was already too much for Denny Hamlin and Carson Hocevar.

Just five days after the NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up its 2026 season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the two drivers were back on track Friday night, Nov. 13. Only this time, they weren’t driving their usual Cup cars.

Instead, they joined a field of racers in battered Ford Crown Victorias for Cleetus McFarland’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida.

And if anyone expected a relaxed offseason exhibition, they were in for a surprise.

Between the wrecks, spins and relentless contact, the race gave NASCAR fans plenty to talk about. When the dust settled, Hocevar and McFarland had something else to celebrate: their second consecutive LeMullets victory.

Carson Hocevar Wins Wild LeMullets Race for Second Straight Year

Hocevar returned to Freedom Factory looking to defend the victory he and McFarland earned in 2025. Getting another win, however, meant surviving more than two hours of racing against a field that included Hamlin, Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon.

The event features two-driver teams competing in modified Crown Victorias, with driver changes adding another wrinkle to an already unpredictable race.

And Friday night’s competition certainly lived up to that reputation.

Hocevar and McFarland found themselves fighting for the win against Preece and Dillon as the race wound down.

Preece ultimately spun during the late battle, helping clear the way for Hocevar and McFarland to take the checkered flag.

For Hocevar, it marked another victory at an event that has quickly become a favorite among NASCAR drivers looking to keep racing after the season ends.

Denny Hamlin Has Perfect Reaction to Chaotic Night

Hamlin didn’t leave Freedom Factory with the trophy, but he certainly got his money’s worth in action.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver teamed up with Alex Presley, and the pair battled through a rough-and-tumble race to finish third.

Afterward, Hamlin shared a video on X showing the damage to his car, along with a five-word assessment of his evening.

“Hit everything but the lottery,” he joked.

The video showed Hamlin inspecting the battered car, which had clearly endured its share of contact.

NASCAR’s official X account also got in on the fun, posting footage of the on-track battles involving Hamlin, Hocevar, Preece and Dillon.

“What offseason?!” NASCAR wrote.

It’s a fair question.

The Cup Series won’t return to points-paying competition until 2027, but Friday’s event offered a reminder that some drivers have a hard time staying away from the racetrack.

And while the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets wasn’t a NASCAR-sanctioned event, the competition was real enough for the drivers involved.

Hocevar left with another trophy. Hamlin left with a battered race car and a pretty good joke.

For fans missing NASCAR already, it wasn’t a bad way to spend a Friday night.