Logan Paul & KSI Move Into NASCAR Sponsorship

A new sponsor is going to take on the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Prime Hydration, the beverage company founded by YouTubers/influencers Logan Paul and KSI, has joined forces with MBM Motorsports.

The Xfinity Series team announced the news on May 23 with a press release. MBM Motorsports revealed that Prime Hydration will serve as Timmy Hill‘s primary partner during the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28 (1 p.m. ET, FS1). The team also showed off the blue No. 13 Toyota Supra that will feature Prime Hydration logos on the hood and sides.

IT’S PRIME TIME! We’re proud to announce that @PrimeHydrate created by @LoganPaul and @KSI will be the primary partner of the No. 13 car driven by @TimmyHillRacer at @CLTMotorSpdwy this weekend!👊🏻 Link: https://t.co/IQQMGzkJ93 pic.twitter.com/NDE4TpSKdI — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) May 23, 2022

“As one of the fastest-growing hydration drinks in America, this partnership couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue to expand in other markets and share what Prime is all about,” said Paul, co-founder of Prime Hydration. “We’re taking Prime to the next level and are excited to introduce our brand to the world of NASCAR.”

Hill Has Focused on a Different Series in 2022

The Port Tobacco native has a considerable amount of experience across the top three national series. Hill has started 141 Cup Series races and 231 Xfinity Series races while driving for a variety of teams. He also has 61 Truck Series starts with 34 in an entry that he owns.

Hill is currently in the midst of his first full-time Truck Series season. He previously shared the No. 56 with his brother, Tyler, but he now has sole control of the entry. Meanwhile, Tyler has made two starts in the No. 5 Toyota Tundra during the 2022 season while failing to qualify for a third race.

With Hill focusing on the Camping World Truck Series season, he has not been as active in the other series. He has only made two Xfinity Series starts while driving for MBM Motorsports. He made his season debut with a 33rd-place finish at Darlington Raceway on May 7, and then he returned to the No. 13 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.

Hill Will Pull Double-Duty at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Hill will have a packed weekend of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He will attempt to qualify for both the Camping World Truck Series race on May 27 and the Xfinity Series race on May 28.

The busy weekend will start on May 27 when Hill takes part in multiple on-track sessions. He will take part in Truck Series practice and qualifying at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. ET. He will then take on Xfinity Series practice at 3:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 4 p.m. ET.

Hill will cap off May 27 by returning to the No. 56 Toyota Tundra, provided he qualifies for the race. He will suit up for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 p.m. ET and attempt to complete all 134 laps.

Hill will continue his busy weekend on May 28 when he takes on the Xfinity Series once again. Though he will first have to secure a spot in the 38-car field. There are currently 42 cars on the initial entry list, so there will be four drivers that don’t make the final field.

