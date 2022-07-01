Mark Martin Takes on New Role for July Short Track Race

A member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame is about to take on a new role for a race in mid-July. Mark Martin will serve as the crew chief during a Super Late Model race at Mission Valley Super Oval in Polson, Mont., on July 16.

Daniel Dye Racing announced the news on June 30 and confirmed that Martin will join forces with the full-time ARCA Menards Series driver for the 31st annual Montana 200. He will attempt to guide Dye to a win while the Florida native drives a car owned by defending ARCA Menards Series West Champion crew chief Travis Sharpe.

“It’s pretty special to have the chance to learn from and work with one of the greatest drivers of all time in NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin,” Dye said in a statement. “I know Travis Sharpe will bring us a fast car, and Mark will keep us dialed in. Mission Valley Super Oval is a track I had not seen until now but it looks like a really fun place to race, and I can’t wait to get there.”

The Montana 200 Weekend Has 2 Days of Action

The Montana 200, which pays $10,000, will feature two days of on-track action as drivers beat and bang their way around the 3/8-mile short track. The teams will practice on Thursday, July 14. The qualifying heats and support races will take place on Friday, July 15, and then the Montana 200 will cap off the weekend on Saturday, July 16.

Fans living in Montana or wanting to make the trip to witness racing under the mountains can purchase tickets on the Mission Valley Super Oval site. Racing America will also broadcast the race as part of its continued coverage of grassroots series.

The full entry list for the Montana 200 is not yet available, but track officials have stated that there will be more than 30 competitors taking on the prestigious event. They also stated that the race weekend will mark the biggest event since the track changed ownership four years ago.

Dye & Sharpe Previously Joined Forces at a Road Course

This trip to Montana will continue a working relationship between Dye and Sharpe, albeit at a different style of track. The two previously joined forces for an ARCA Menards Series West race at Portland International Raceway.

Dye, who is third overall in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, took on the Oregon road course in what was only his second West Series start of the year while Sharpe served as his crew chief. The driver of the No. 43 won the pole for the rain-shortened race before ultimately bringing the entry home in fourth.

“I had no plans to do any ARCA races this year, but when Bill McAnnally called and asked me to work with Daniel at Portland, it was an easy yes,” Sharpe said in the press release. “I knew I had to work with Daniel again after how well we ran at Portland, so the fact that the stars lined up for us to do the biggest race of the year at my home track was just awesome. And we’re all excited to have Mark Martin work with us for the Montana 200.”

