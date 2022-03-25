Mechanical Issue Drops Matt DiBenedetto in the Lineup

The Camping World Truck Series drivers set the starting lineup for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas on Friday, March 25, with a two-round qualifying session. Matt DiBenedetto, however, was unable to take part due to a significant mechanical issue.

The driver of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado provided an update after the practice session came to an end. He filmed a video for his Instagram account as he walked back to the team hauler. He explained that he would not take part in the qualifying session, which would drop him to the rear of the field for the race on March 26 (1 p.m. ET, FS1). Rackley W.A.R. also confirmed on Twitter that the truck had a broken trackbar.

“We just practiced,” DiBenedetto said in his Instagram video. “We only got a few… well, really, barely a lap in, and something broke in the rear end. Something trackbar-related or whatever. … It’s going to be a lot of work cut out for us, but the little bit that I got going, I think the truck’s got a lot of speed in it. It will be a little tough, but all we can do is focus on what’s in our control.”

DiBenedetto Remains Within Reach of the Playoffs

The Camping World Truck Series drivers have completed three races of the regular season, and two championship-eligible drivers have reached Victory Lane. Zane Smith won at Daytona International Speedway while Chandler Smith won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Corey Heim won at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a Kyle Busch Motorsports truck, but he is not eligible for the playoffs.

DiBenedetto is currently 13th in points with 65 overall. He is 13 points below three-time champion Matt Crafton, who sits in the final spot. DiBenedetto also sits behind Tyler Ankrum (68 points) and Carson Hocevar (70 pounds).

The driver of the No. 25 will have plenty of time to make up these points. There are 13 races remaining in the regular season, a run that includes dirt races, short tracks, road courses, and one of the longest tracks on the schedule. DiBenedetto does not have previous Truck Series experience at any of the remaining tracks in the regular season, but he will be able to learn the tracks during practice and qualifying sessions.

DiBenedetto Made Positive Strides at Road Courses in 2021

The California native is only set to make his fourth-ever start in the Camping World Truck Series, and he will have to make major strides throughout the race to keep himself within reach of the playoffs. He will pursue this goal while only taking on COTA for the second time in his career.

DiBenedetto suited up for the inaugural Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas on May 23, 2021. He drove for Wood Brothers Racing at the time, and he had the opportunity to surpass a 37th-place finish at the Daytona Road Course. DiBenedetto made strides overall by posting a top-25 finish and marking the start of an upswing at road courses.

DiBenedetto made five more starts at road courses to finish out the year, and he posted multiple top-10 finishes. He finished 10th overall at Road America on July 4 after spending 10 laps at the front of the pack. He added top-10s at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Charlotte Roval. DiBenedetto also came close to cracking the top 10 at Watkins Glen International when he finished 11th overall.

With the broken trackbar dropping the No. 25 to the rear of the field, DiBenedetto will have to continue this trend of making major strides in order to contend for his third top-10 finish of the Truck Series season. He will face off with numerous big names, including Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, reigning champion Ben Rhodes, and Tyler Ankrum among others.

