LGBcoin Inks a Different Partnership Deal With Brandon Brown

The sanctioning body denied Brandonbilt Motorsports’ request to have LGBcoin.io as a primary partner on the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro during the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, but the company will continue to work with Brandon Brown in a different way. LGBcoin.io has announced an expanded two-year, eight-figure sponsorship and personal endorsement deal.

LGBcoin.io announced the deal with a press release on Saturday, January 8. This deal will involve personal participation in publicity events, videos, crypto conferences, racing-related events, and other opportunities. Though the company will not have any presence at the race track.

“I’m working to achieve my own American dream,” Brown said in a statement. “I’m humbled and thankful for LGBcoin.io’s reaffirmed support for my professional journey and their commitment to maintain a patriotic message. LGBcoin.io has already demonstrated incredible potential and I’m excited to help build this brand through the 2022 season and beyond.”

The Deal Seemingly Ends a Saga

LGBcoin.io originally joined Brandonbilt Motorsports as a primary partner on December 30. The company was set to take over the No. 68 for the entire season, but NASCAR told media members later in the day that the team had not yet received approval and that a decision would take place in the coming weeks.

The situation continued with Brandonbilt Motorsports releasing a statement saying that NASCAR had approved the addition of LGBcoin. The Xfinity Series team said in the statement that a Racing Operations official had provided “written approval” on December 26. James Koutoulas, an LGBcoin HODLer, also tweeted out screenshots showing email correspondence with NASCAR Racing Operations after the sanctioning body denied the request to use the scheme.

“We’re standing firm with Brandon,” LGBcoin.io Foundation said in a statement on January 8. “He is first and foremost a terrific racecar driver and symbolizes everything that’s great about this country. Brandon proved that with enough hard work, passion and talent, anyone can be successful in America. We’re also proud to be associated with his positive outlook, regardless of the challenges thrown his way.”

“Brandon Brown is a rising star in motorsports,” LGBcoin.io Foundation continued. “His impressive talent, passion and achievements behind the wheel deserve to be rewarded and celebrated, and nothing will deter us from driving that message home.”

Another Partner Made a Major Announcement

For Immediate Release: Press Release regarding Brandon Brown and NASCAR pic.twitter.com/k8DZTj04Es — The Original Larry's Hard Lemonade (@Larrys_Lemonade) January 7, 2022

While Brandonbilt Motorsports and the deal with LGBcoin.io dominated headlines, one of the partners from the 2021 season provided an update about its future plans. The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Company announced that it would not return to the No. 68.

Vic Reynolds, the co-founder and vice president of Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade, issued a statement addressing the situation with Brown. He said that the company has enjoyed a three-year relationship with the Xfinity Series driver and that the victory at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2 was important for both the small team and its partners.

“Unfortunately, the win was overshadowed politically and instead of becoming a time of celebration, I believe it became a season of pressure for Brandonbilt Motor Sports,” Reynolds said in the statement and video. “Unfortunately, the pressure may have put Brandon’s race team in a position where mistakes may have been made in choosing a new sponsor instead of sticking with the companies that got him to victory lane. And for this reason, I don’t blame Brandon. I truly believe in my heart that if he had the opportunity, he would be with us and this would be a different announcement.

“A wise man once told me that all money is not good money. Over the years I’ve learned that you don’t have to be blood to be family. The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Company will continue to build upon its long-standing relationship with NASCAR. With regards to Brandon Brown, he will always be my brother.”

With Brandonbilt Motorsports unable to use LGBcoin.io as a primary partner and Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade leaving the fold, there are now even more questions about the team and whether other partners will replace them during the 2022 season.

