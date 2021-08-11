NASCAR All-Star Race Returning to Texas in 2022: Report

The NASCAR Cup Series 2022 schedule is not yet available, but one track has reportedly revealed the location of one race. The Texas Motor Speedway website has started to promote the return of the All-Star Race in 2022 while providing fans with the opportunity to purchase tickets.

“The all-stars didn’t get enough of the Lone Star in 2021,” the listing on the Texas Motor Speedway site states. “The NASCAR All-Star Race returns to Texas Motor Speedway in 2022, and you can be among the first fans to reserve your spot for this star-studded event that’s part competition, part carnival. Join us to see the best in racing battle for a million bucks!”

There are currently multiple pricing tiers for the upcoming All-Star Race at TMS, ranging from $50-90. However, there is no information currently available about the date or time of the annual exhibition event with a sizable prize purse. The site only lists the details as “TBD.”

The All-Star Race First Moved to TMS in 2021

If the NASCAR All-Star Race takes place at Texas Motor Speedway as advertised, it will bring an end to a two-year pattern. The sanctioning body moved the race to different locations in 2020 and 2021, ending a decades-long run at Charlotte Motor Speedway (1985, 1987-2019).

The drivers headed to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2020 All-Star Race, taking on the short track while fighting for the $1 million paycheck. Undercarriage lights added some flair as the best drivers in the Cup Series raced for position and tried to avoid wrecks. Chase Elliott captured the prize for the first time in his career after holding off Kyle Busch.

Entering 2021, NASCAR announced that the race would move once again. Instead of going to Charlotte or Bristol, the drivers would head west to Texas Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson captured the win during this trip after overtaking Elliott during the final 10-lap sprint to the finish line, marking his second All-Star victory in three seasons.

The 2021 All-Star Race Turned Heads With a Unique Format

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway did not feature three simple stages en route to the checkered flag. Instead, track officials unveiled a unique format that featured six rounds, the majority of which lasted 15 laps. Though 30 laps made up the fifth round while 10 made up the final segment.

The race started with a random draw to determine the starting lineup. The second round then started with another random draw inverting part of the field. Round three inverted the field once again and then the fourth round started with another random draw inverting part of the field.

At the start of the fifth round, NASCAR took the cumulative finishes from the first four rounds and used them to determine the starting order, albeit with a golf-inspired twist. The lowest cumulative finisher started on the pole, second-lowest started second, and so on. The final round simply used the finishing order from the fifth round to set the lineup for the last dash to the checkered flag.

When TMS officials announced the format, members of NASCAR Twitter reacted strongly. “Business Insider” editor Alanis King tweeted that she laughed out loud while reading the format to her husband while “ESPN” writer Ryan McGee jokingly tweeted out an overly complicated flow chart.

“I’m 100% fine with just about any and all gimmicks for the All-Star Race,” added “Out of the Groove” host Eric Estepp. “But man they threw the ENTIRE kitchen sink at Texas… even the hardcore fans are gonna get lost at some point during this show.”

One year later, the All-Star Race will reportedly return to Texas Motor Speedway, but there is no information yet about whether this format will continue. NASCAR will not announce anything regarding the setup until much closer to the actual race.

