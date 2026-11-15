NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Faces Six Offers as RFK Racing Ownership Clause Complicates Cadillac F1 Deal

Brad Keselowski has six opportunities to consider as he prepares for life after RFK Racing, but an unresolved ownership agreement could complicate Fenway Sports Group’s plans to enter Formula 1.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion confirmed at Homestead that several teams and organizations have approached him about his future. His options include continuing as a driver, becoming an owner, or working in television.

However, his roughly 20 percent stake in RFK Racing has created a contractual issue involving FSG’s interest in Cadillac’s Formula 1 team. Both sides have verbally agreed to end their ownership partnership, but the deal is not yet legally complete. That leaves a restriction in place as Keselowski considers his next move.

Brad Keselowski Has Six Offers as NASCAR Future Remains Unclear

Keselowski confirmed that he has six offers on the table as he considers his next career move. Speaking at Homestead, he admitted that having so many opportunities has made the decision difficult.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re all interesting, which makes it so hard. Candidly, I’m at a point where I have too many options, and I have to do a little soul-searching,” Keselowski said.

The NASCAR driver is considering several paths beyond his current position at RFK Racing. He could continue competing with another team, take an ownership role, or move into television broadcasting.

He also left the possibility of competing in the NASCAR Truck Series open when asked about racing full-time in the division.

“You know, I would say nothing’s off limits. It’s more, I feel like the burden’s on me to get to a spot mentally with whatever decision I make that I feel good about. So, I feel that burden personally,” he said.

Keselowski added that he does not need to make an immediate decision, although he expects to settle on his next move within the coming weeks.

RFK Racing Ownership Clause Complicates Cadillac F1 Deal

Keselowski’s remaining ownership stake in RFK Racing has created a contractual complication for Fenway Sports Group.

He owns roughly 20 percent of the NASCAR organization, which operates under a partnership involving Jack Roush’s group and FSG. The two sides have reached a verbal agreement to end his ownership involvement, but they have not completed the formal process.

Under the existing agreement, neither Keselowski nor FSG can pursue a motorsports venture outside NASCAR without permission from the other party while the ownership arrangement remains active.

That clause has become important because FSG is discussing a possible investment in Cadillac’s Formula 1 team. Mark Walter of TWG Motorsports is selling the stake under discussion.

According to The Athletic, Keselowski had not granted FSG permission to proceed with the Cadillac F1 investment as of Saturday morning. Two sources familiar with the agreement also confirmed that the restriction remained active.

Discussions about the investment do not violate the agreement. However, signing a purchase agreement could trigger the restriction.

The clause will no longer apply once Keselowski’s RFK Racing ownership stake is formally dissolved, potentially allowing FSG to complete its Cadillac F1 plans.

Why Brad Keselowski Is Leaving RFK Racing After 2026

Keselowski joined Roush Fenway Racing as a driver and minority owner before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. His arrival added the letter K to the organization’s name, creating RFK Racing.

During his time with the team, RFK improved its performance and increased its race-winning total. However, Keselowski and the organization eventually disagreed over his long-term role.

RFK Racing preferred that he gradually move away from driving over the next two or three years and take on more competition leadership responsibilities. Keselowski wanted to continue racing for longer.

The disagreement led to their decision to part ways after the 2026 season. Keselowski also confirmed that he made an unsuccessful attempt to purchase the entire organization.

Despite the separation, both sides have indicated that the relationship remains professional. RFK has also said it will not impose a non-compete agreement preventing Keselowski from driving or owning a stake in another team.

His next move could become clearer within weeks. Meanwhile, FSG’s potential Cadillac F1 investment remains tied to the completion of the ownership separation.